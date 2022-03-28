Dream11 Team Prediction

NEP vs PNG, 1st T20I: Nepal vs Papua New Guinea IPL 2022 Fantasy Cricket Hints, Tribhuvan University at 12:45 PM IST March 28 Mon:Also Read - HUR vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction BBL 2021-22, Fantasy Hints Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder Match 44: Captain, Playing 11s Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes at 8:40 AM IST January 10 Monday

The Nepal tri-series starts today and the opener would be played between the host nation and Papua New Guinea at the Tribhuvan University ground. Malaysia happens to be the other team in this tournament which promises to be a cracker. You can live stream the matches on FanCode App. Also Read - NZ vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 40: Captain, Vice-Captain – New Zealand vs Afghanistan, Playing 11s, News For T20 Match at Abu Dhabi 3.30 PM IST November 7 Saturday

Nepal vs Papua New Guinea 1st T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Nepal vs Papua New Guinea 1st T20I – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of NEP vs PNG, Nepal vs Papua New Guinea 1st T20I Fantasy Tips, Nepal Dream11 Team Player List, Papua New Guinea Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Nepal vs Papua New Guinea Also Read - CSK vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips - Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match 30 Dubai Stadium 7.30 PM IST Sept 19 Sunday

TOSS: Toss between Nepal vs Papua New Guinea will take place at 11:45 PM IST – March 28

Time: 12.15 PM IST.

Venue: Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

NEP vs PNG Dream11 Team

Asif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Lega Siaka, Sompal Kami, Dipendra Singh Airee, Charles Amini, Assad Vala (c), Sandeep Lamichhane(vc), KC Karan, Norman Vanua

Probable Playing XI

Nepal

Kushal Bhurtel, Asif Sheikh, Anil Sah(w), Dipendra Singh Airee, Rohit Paudel, Aarif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Pawan Sarraf, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane(c), KC Karan

Papua New Guinea

Assad Vala(c), Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Nosaina Pokana, Charles Amini, Simon Atai(w), Jason Kila, Hiri Hiri, Semo Kamea, Riley Hekure, Norman Vanua