NEP vs PNG, Final T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain – Nepal vs Papua New Guinea, Playing 11s For Today's T20 Match Tribhuvan Univ, Kirtipur at 12:15 PM IST April 4, Monday

Here is the Final T20I Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NEP vs PNG Dream11 Team Prediction, NEP vs PNG Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20I game, NEP vs PNG Playing 11s Final T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Nepal vs Papua New Guinea, Fantasy Playing Tips – Final T20I.

TOSS – The Final T20I toss between Nepal vs Papua New Guinea will take place at 11:45 AM (IST).

Time – 12:15 PM

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

NEP vs PNG My Dream11 Team

Asif-Sheikh, Sese Bau, Tony Ura (vc), Kushal Bhurtel, Charles Amini, Assad Vala, Dipendra Singh Airee (c), KC Karan, Norman Vanua, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara

Playing XIs

Nepal

Kushal Bhurtel, Asif-Sheikh (wk), Rohit Kumar Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Shiekh, Mohammad Aadil Alam, Dilip Nath (wk), KC Karan, Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Kamal Singh Airee, Abinash Bohara

Papua New Guinea

Lega Siaka, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Tony Ura, Sese Bau, Norman Vanua, Riley Hekure, Chad Soper, Simon Atai (wk), Kabua Morea, Semo Kamea

