NEP vs UAE Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC World Cup Qualifiers Warm-up 3rd Match: Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s, Harare, 12:30 PM IST June 13, Tuesday

NEP vs UAE, ICC World Cup Qualifiers Warm-up 3rd Match: Nepal vs United Arab Emirates Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s, Harare, 12:30 PM IST June 13, Tuesday:

Match: NEP vs UAE, 3rd Match

Date & Time: June 13, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Harare

NEP vs UAE Dream11 Team

Keeper – Vritiya Aravind, Asif Seikh

Batsmen – Waseem Muhammad, Rohit Kumar Paudel, Kushal Bhurtal, Asif Khan

All-rounders – Kushal Malla, Ali Nasser (c), Rohan Mustafa, Gulshan Jha

Bowlers – Sandeep Lamichane (vc)

Probable XIs:

Nepal: Aarif Sheikh, Gyanendra Malla, K Bhurtel, Rohit Kumar Paudel©, Dipendra Singh Airee, Paras Khadka, Kushal Malla, Asif Sheikh(wk), Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Sompal Kami

United Arab Emirates: CP Rizwan©, Waseem Muhammad, Rohan Mustafa, Zawar Farid, Aryan Lakra, V Aravind(wk), Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, K Meiyappan, Kashif Daud, Raja Akifullah Khan

