NEP vs USA Dream11 Team Predictions ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023

NEP vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023: Captain, Vice-captain – Nepal vs United States Of America, Today’s Playing 11s at Takashinga Sports Club at 12:30 PM IST June 20 Tuesday

Nepal vs United States Of America Dream11 Team Prediction ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of NEP vs USA, ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, United States Of America Dream11 Team Player List, Nepal Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Nepal vs United States Of America, Online Cricket Tips Nepal vs United States Of America ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Fantasy Playing Tips -ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023.

Nepal vs United States Of America Dream11 Team Prediction ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s NEP vs USA at Takashinga Sports Club: ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Nepal will take on United States Of America at the Takashinga Sports Club on Tuesday. The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 NEP vs USA match will start at 12:30 PM IST – on June 20. Here is the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Dream11 Team Prediction – T10 Dream11 Guru Tips and NEP vs USA Dream11 Team Prediction, NEP vs USA Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, NEP vs USA Probable XIs ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Nepal vs United States Of America, Fantasy Playing Tips -ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023.

TOSS: The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 toss between Nepal and United States Of America will take place at 12:00 PM IST – on June 20.

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Takashinga Sports Club

NEP vs USA Dream11 Team Predictions

Wicket-keepers: Aasif Sheikh, Monank Patel

Batters: Steven Taylor, Rohit Paudel, Gajanand Singh (C), Kushal Bhurtel

All-rounders: Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Aaron Jones

Bowlers: Saurabh Netravalkar, Sandeep Lamichhane(VC)

NEP Vs USA Probable Playing XI

Nepal: Rohit Kumar Paudel(C), Aarif Sheikh, K Bhurtel, B Sharki, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Asif Sheikh(wk), Gulshan Kumar Jha, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami

United States of America: Shayan Jahangir, Aaron Jones, Sushant Modani, Saiteja Mukkamalla, G Singh, SR Taylor, MD Patel(C), NP Kenjige, Jasdeep Singh, SN Netravalkar, K Phillip

Squads:

Nepal: Rohit Kumar Paudel(C), Aarif Sheikh, K Bhurtel, B Sharki, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Asif Sheikh(wk), Gulshan Kumar Jha, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami, Arjun Saud, Gyanendra Malla, Pratis GC, K Mahato, Lalit Rajbanshi

United States of America: Shayan Jahangir, Aaron Jones, Sushant Modani, Saiteja Mukkamalla, G Singh, SR Taylor, MD Patel(C), NP Kenjige, Jasdeep Singh, SN Netravalkar, K Phillip, Abhishek Paradkar, NK Patel, Ali Khan, Usman Rafiq

