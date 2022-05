NEP vs ZIM A T20I Dream11 Team Prediction

NEP vs ZIM A Dream11 Team Prediction, Zimbabwe A Tour of Nepal Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Nepal vs Zimbabwe A , Playing 11s For Today’s Match Tribhuvan University Ground at 12:45 PM IST May 1 Sunday

Nepal vs Zimbabwe A Final T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Nepal vs Zimbabwe A Final T20I – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of NEP vs ZIM A, Nepal vs Zimbabwe A Final T20I Playing XI, Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Player List, Nepal Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Nepal vs Zimbabwe A, Fantasy Cricket Tips Nepal vs Zimbabwe A T20I.

TOSS: Toss between NEP vs ZIM A will take place at 12:15 PM IST – May 1

Time: 12:45 PM IST.

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground

NEP vs ZIM A Dream11 Team

Aarif Sheikh, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Aasif Sheikh, Tony Munyonga, Dipendra Singh Airee, Bradley Evans, Brandon Mavuta, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara, Luke Jongwe, Sagar Dhakal

Captain: Bradley Evans Vice Captain: Aasif Sheikh

NEP vs ZIM A Probable Playing XI

Nepal: Aasif Sheikh, Rohit Poudel, Kushal Bhurtel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC, Bikram Sob, Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Sagar Dhakal, Abinash Bohara, Sandeep Lamichhane (c)

Zimbabwe A: Luke Jongwe, Roy Kaia, Tinotenda Mutombodzi (c), Johnathan Campbell, Bradley Evans, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Brandon Mavuta, Tony Munyonga, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande