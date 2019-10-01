NEP vs ZIM Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Nepal vs ZIMBABWE, Singapore Twenty20 Tri-Series 2019 – Cricket Prediction Tips For Today’s Match NEP vs ZIM: Zimbabwe, Nepal and Singapore will battle for the T20 Tri-Series. A total of six matches will be played with all three teams competing against each other twice. The tournament concludes on October 3 and the team with the most points will be declared the winner

My Dream11 Team

Paras Khadka (C), Sean Williams (VC), Brian Chari, Regis Chakabva, Wellington Masakadza, Neville Madziva, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishan Pandey, Kushal Malla, Richmond Mutumbami, Dipendra Singh Airee.

The match starts at 5:00 pm IST

NEP vs ZIM Predicted 11

Nepal (Probable XI): Paras Khadka (C), Binod Bhandari (wk), Sompal Kami, Aarif Sheikh, KC Karan, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishan Pandey, Sushan Bhari, Abinash Bohara, Kushal Malla

Zimbabwe (Probable XI): Brian Chari, Regis Chakabva, Timycen Maruma, Peter Moor, Sean Williams (C), Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Ryan Burl, Richmond Mutumbami, Wellington Masakadza, Neville Madziva, Tendai Chatara

SQUADS:

NEPAL (FROM): Ishan Pandey, Paras Khadka(c), Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Binod Bhandari(w), Abinash Bohara, Sushan Bhari, KC Karan, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Rohit Paudel, Pawan Sarraf, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sundeep Jora

ZIMBABWE (FROM): Brian Chari, Regis Chakabva, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Sean Williams(c), Timycen Maruma, Ryan Burl, Richmond Mutumbami(w), Tony Munyonga, Neville Madziva, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Peter Moor, William Mashinge, Richard Ngarava, Daniel Jakiel, Craig Ervine

