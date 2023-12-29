By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Nepal Court Indicts Ex-Cricket Captain Sandeep Lamichhane In Minor Rape Case
Kathmandu: Nepal court indicts former men’s cricket team captain Sandeep Lamichhane in minor rape case.
