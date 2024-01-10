Home

Nepal Court Sentences Sandeep Lamichhane Eight Years Imprisonment In Rape Case

Nepal Court has sentenced cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane to eight years of imprisonment after finding him guilty in a rape case.

Sandeep Lamichhane (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Nepal Court has sentenced cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane to eight years of imprisonment after finding him guilty in a rape case. The bench of Shishir Raj Dhakal delivered the verdict of 8 years imprisonment along with compensation and penalties after today’s hearing today, confirms court official Ramu Sharma.

Earlier, Nepalese cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane was convicted by a local Kathmandu District Court for rape. A single-judge bench of the Kathmandu District Court convicted Lamichhane for the alleged sexual offence following hearings that started on Sunday. The Court convicted the cricketer of raping a girl by taking advantage of her financial condition.

The court on Friday concluded that the victim was not a minor at the time of the incident, as had been reported earlier. The next hearing on the matter will determine Lamichhane’s sentence. Lamichhane is currently out on bail.

Lamichhane made his Twenty20 International (T20I) debut against the West Indies, where he represented a World XI side.

A girl had filed a police complaint in September 2022, accusing Lamichhane of raping her in a hotel room in Kathmandu. Police confirmed that the CCTV footage of the hotel revealed Lamichhane was staying with the girl.

A Kathmandu District Court had authorised Lamichhane’s arrest for further investigation. During the arrest period, Lamichhane was due to take part in the 2022 Caribbean Premier League representing Jamaica Tallawahs but had to pull out because of the rape allegations.

He was released on bail following a court order in January 2023.

He was released on bail following a court order in January 2023.