Nepal Cricket Hail Fans For Cleaning Up TU Cricket Ground After ODI Match Against Canada | See VIRAL Photo

Nepal have won the match by seven runs where Rohit Paudel picked up four wickets by giving just 22 runs.

New Delhi: Nepal Cricket Board lavished praise on their fans who helped the ground staff clean the ground after the ODI match between Nepal and Canada which was played at TU Cricket Ground in Nepal.

Nepal have won the match by seven runs where Rohit Paudel picked up four wickets by giving just 22 runs. Kushal Bhurtel’s 62 runs helped the hosts to score 224 runs in 50 overs.

After Nepal’s victory in the 1st ODI, the cricket board took their ‘X’ to hail fans and the photo got viral on the social sphere, here is the picture:

Heartfelt gratitude to our amazing Nepal cricket fans 🙌🏻 who joined together to clean up the TU Ground, after the match today. Your commitment to a cleaner and greener environment 🍃 make you our true champions 🙏🏻🇳🇵#NepalCricket pic.twitter.com/Lyh9Ajyrhe — CAN (@CricketNep) February 8, 2024

“Heartfelt gratitude to our amazing Nepal cricket fans 🙌🏻 who joined together to clean up the TU Ground, after the match today. Your commitment to a cleaner and greener environment 🍃 make you our true champions 🙏🏻🇳🇵” said Nepal cricket in their Tweet.

Canada are in Nepal for three match ODI series where hosts already took the lead by winning the first match. Now both teams will lock horns against each other for the second ODI at TU Cricket Ground on February 10.

