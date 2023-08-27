Home

Nepal Get Sandeep Lamichhane Boost Ahead Of Asia Cup 2023 Opener Against Pakistan

Sandeep Lamichhane will join his Nepal teammates in Multan after his rape trial was postponed until September 7.

Sandeep Lamichhane has denied all accusation of rape. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Nepal will be bolstered by the addition of star leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, who will be joining the national squad in Multan after the rape trial on him was postponed on Sunday until September 7.

A poster boy of Nepal cricket, Lamichhane is accused of raping a 17-year-old girl in a Kathmandu hotel room last year in August. However, the 23-year-old has denied any wrongdoings. “Sandeep will now fly to Pakistan to play,” Lamichhane’s lawyer Saroj Ghimire told AFP.

Last year, when the news broke out, Lamichhane was playing overseas. A national captain then, Lamichhane was arrested upon his arrival at the Kathmandu airport. He was immediately suspended by the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN).

In January 2023, Lamichhane was freed on bail and CAN lifted his ban on playing. The right-hander was able to travel overseas for cricket under his bail conditions and went to Zimbabwe for the ICC World Cup qualifiers.

Lamichhane’s arrival is not only a boost for the Nepal bowling but will also help in motivating the youngsters in the side. The Rohit Paudel-led side will open their Asia Cup 2023 campaign against Pakistan on August 30 in Multan.

Nepal have already reached Pakistan and have also started training. The Asia Cup 2023 is being joinly hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka. After Pakistan game, Nepal’s nect match in Group A is against India on September 4 in Kandy. For the unknown, Nepal are making their debut in Asia Cup.

Nepal Squad:

