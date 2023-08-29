Home

Asia Cup 2023: Nepal play their opener against Pakistan at Multan and that will be the curtain-raiser.

Multan: Nepal is easily one of the most improved teams in World cricket. Despite being a small country, Nepal has no dearth of promise and talent. There is also a massive fanbase the Nepal cricket team enjoy. Not long back, the Nepal cricket team was outstanding during the ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023. They became the champions of the tournament and in the process earned a qualification for the Asia Cup 2023 to be held from August 31 to September 17, 2023.

So, what will be the ideal XI for Nepal at the Asia Cup? They have a number of players who have the experience of playing franchise cricket and that is bound to help. You should not be surprised if the Nepali cricket team can pull of an upset or two during the course of the tournament.

Strongest Nepal XI For Asia Cup 2023:

Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Arjun Saud, Rohit Paudel (C), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sompal Kami, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Pratish GC, Lalit Rajbanshi

Nepal Squad For Asia Cup 2023

Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Aarif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Pratish GC, Shyam Dhakal, Sundeep Jora, Kishore Mahato and Arjun Saud.

The 2023 Asia Cup will be co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka and the two hosts will be joined by Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India and Nepal for the 16th edition of the event.

This will be Nepal’s debut in the tournament. They qualified by winning the inaugural ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023, where they overcame the United Arab Emirates in the final by seven wickets.

