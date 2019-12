Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Nepal vs Bangladesh Under-23 Match No. 8 South Asian Games 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match NEP vs BD-U23 at Kirtipur: In the match no. 8 of South Asian Games 2019, Nepal will take on a strong Bangladesh Under-23 team at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur on Saturday. After winning back-to-back two consecutive games, Nepal are riding high on confidence in the ongoing 13th edition of South Asian Games. They would be eager to maintain their winning streak in the upcoming match. Paras Khadka and Gyanendra Malla are performing well with the bat in the top order whereas their bowling also looks settled. However, defeating Bangladesh Under-23s will be an uphill task for them. With the likes of Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, and Najmul Hossain Shanto they boast a strong batting line up. Moreover, their bowling unit has also impressed so far in the tournament.

TOSS – The toss between Nepal and Bangladesh Under-23 will take place at 8.15 AM (IST).

Time: 8.45 AM IST.

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Binod Bhandari

Batters – Soumya Sarkar (C), Paras Khadka, Dipendra Singh Airee (VC), Arif Sheikh, Mohammad Naim

All-Rounders – Karan KC, Pawan Sarraf

Bowlers – Abedin Afridi, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Tanvir Islam

NEP vs BD-U23 Probable Playing XIs

Nepal: Paras Khadka, Gyanendra Malla (C), Dipendra Singh Airee, Arif Sheikh, Rohit Paudel, Binod Bhandari (WK), Pawan Sarraf, Karan KC, Lalit Narayan Rajbanshi, Sushan Bhari, Avinash Bohra

Bangladesh Under-23: Mohammed Saif Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (C), Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Zakir Hasan (WK), Sumon Khan, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan Ankon, Tanvir Islam, Syed Minhajul Abedin Afridi.

NEP vs BD-U23 SQUADS

Nepal: Gyanendra Malla (Captain), Binod Bhandari (Wicketkeeper), Paras Khadka, Arif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airee, Pawan Sarraf, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Lalit Narayan Rajbanshi, Sushan Bhari, Avinash Bohra, Sandeep Jora, Kushal Bhurtel, Rashid Khan, Rohit Paudel.

Bangladesh Under-23: Nazmul Hossain (Captain), Jaker Ali, Zakir Hasan, Saif Hassan, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Sabbir Hosan, Yasir Ali, Fardeen Hasan Ony, Ariful Haque, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Al-Amin, Robiul Haque, Tanvir Islam, Sumon Khan, Shafiqul Islam, Manik Khan, Abu Hider, Hasan Mahmud.

