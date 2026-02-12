Home

Nepal vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 17 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch NEP vs ITA in India online and on TV channel

NEP vs ITA ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 17 LIVE: Rohit Paudel's Nepal will be aiming for their first win the tournament since 2014 as they face newcomers Italy at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Nepal are set to take on Italy in their second Group C match of T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

The surprise-package of this T20 World Cup 2026 – Nepal – will take on debutants Italy in their second Group C match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Rohit Paudel’s Nepal team came within touching distance of causing a massive upset in their opening match against England at the same venue but fell just short of a famous win.

Nepal have taken part in a couple of T20 World Cups – in 2014 and 2024 – but have only managed a couple of wins. Their two wins came in the 2014 edition in Bangladesh and the last one was against Afghanistan in Chattogram. They will be hoping to post their third win in the ICC tournament after bowing out without a victory in the 2024 edition.

“A lot of learning, especially the way we played against England. It gave a lot of confidence. Yes, disappointment is there but I think as a group we need to see that the way we played against England, one of the favourite teams in the tournament. And I think as a group it gave a lot of confidence to us. And moving forward to Italy’s game, so yeah, Italy is one of the good teams because for past they have been playing really well cricket. So we cannot take any team lightly here in this World Cup. So we have been planning well. So now it’s time to execute those plans,” Nepal captain Rohit Paudel said in Mumbai.

Italy, on the other hand, had a tough initiation with a 73-run loss at the hands of Scotland in their opening match. They also lost their skipper Wayne Madsen due to injury in the first 4 overs of the match. Harry Manenti, the younger of the two brothers, will be leading the team against Nepal and Marcus Campopiano is expected to come into the side in place of Madsen.

Here are all the details about Nepal vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 17…

When is Nepal vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 17 going to take place?

The Nepal vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 17 will take place on Thursday, February 12.

Where is Nepal vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 17 going to take place?

The Nepal vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 17 will be held at Wankhede Stadium in New Delhi.

What time will Nepal vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 17 start?

The Nepal vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 17 will begin at 3pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 230pm.

Where can I watch Nepal vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 17 LIVE on TV in India?

The Nepal vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 17 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Nepal vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 17 in India?

The Nepal vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 17 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Nepal vs Italy ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 17 Predicted 11

Nepal: Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nandan Yadav, Sher Malla

Italy: Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, JJ Smuts, Marcus Campopiano, Harry Manenti (c), Ben Manenti, Grant Stewart, Gian-Piero Meade (wk), Thomas Draca, Crishan Kalugamage, Ali Hasan

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

