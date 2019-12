Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Nepal vs Maldives Bronze Medal Match South Asian Games 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match NEP vs MLD at Kirtipur: In the bronze medal match of South Asian Games 2019, host Nepal will lock horns with Maldives at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur on Monday. The T20 match will start at 8:45 AM (IST). Later in the day, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will play each other for the top prize – the gold medal.

TOSS – The toss between Nepal and Maldives will take place at 8:15 AM (IST).

Time: 8:45 AM IST.

Venue: Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur.

My Dream11 Team

Paras Khadka (captain), Dipendra Singh Airee (vice-captain), Mohamed Azzam, Binod Bhandari, Gyanendra Malla, Ahmed Hassan, Pawan Sarraf, Karan KC, Sushan Bhari, Mohamed Mahfooz, Hassan Ibrahim

NEP vs MLD Squads

Nepal: Paras Khadka, Gyanendra Malla (captain), Dipendra Singh Airee, Arif Sheikh, Binod Bhandari (wk), Pawan Sarraf, Karan KC, Lalit Narayan Rajbanshi, Sushan Bhari, Avinash Bohra, Rohit Paudel, Sandeep Jora, Kushal Bhurtel, Sompal Kami, Rashid Khan.

Maldives: Mohamed Rishwan, Mohamed Ivan, Adam Nasif, Ahmed Hassan, Mohamed Azzam (wk), Hassan Ibrahim, Mohamed Mahfooz (captain), Nazuwan Badeeu, Ibrahim Rizan, Leem Shafeeq, Yoosuf Azyan Farhath, Rassam Rasheed, Ibrahim Raid, Ameel Mauroof.

