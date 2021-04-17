In the opening match of the tri-series, Nepal will lock horns against the Netherlands in the T20I match at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. It will be a good opportunity for players of both teams to display their abilities on a big stage. International cricket has returned to Nepal and it will surely boost the sporting culture in the country. Malaysia are the third team to participate in the seven-match Tri-series. Nepal vs Netherlands clash on Saturday will set the tone for the series. Here are the details of when and where to watch Nepal vs Netherlands match Live Streaming Cricket online and on Television. Also Read - MI vs SRH Live Match Streaming Cricket IPL 2021: When And Where to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Stream Live Cricket Match Online And Telecast on TV

Live Match Streaming Tri-Series, Nepal vs Netherlands

When is Nepal vs Netherlands T20I match?

The NEP vs NED Tri Series will be played on Saturday, April 17. Also Read - Match Highlights RR vs DC IPL 2021: Chris Morris Powers Rajasthan Royals to 3-Wicket Win Over Delhi Capitals in a Thriller

What are the timings of Nepal vs Netherlands T20I match?

The Tri Series NEP vs NED match live streaming will start at 01.00 PM IST.

Where is Nepal vs Netherlands T20I match being played?

The NEP vs NED match will be played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur

Which TV channel will broadcast Nepal vs Netherlands T20I match?

The Nepal vs Netherlands match will not be broadcasted on TV.

Where can you watch live streaming of the Nepal vs Netherlands T20I match?

The Nepal vs Netherlands match live streaming will be available on FanCode in India.

What are the predicted XIs for Nepal vs Netherlands match?

Nepal

Gyanendra Malla (C), Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Jora, Binod Bhandari, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara, Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Sushan Bhari

Netherlands

Pieter Seelaar (C), Tobias Visee (WK), Ben Cooper, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards, Philippe Boissevain, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Sebastiaan Braat.

Nepal vs Netherlands SQUADS

Nepal

Gyanendra Malla (C), Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Jora, Binod Bhandari (WK), Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara, Aarif Sheikh, Aasif Sheikh (WK), Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Shahab Alam, Kamal Singh Airee and Sushan Bhari.

Netherlands

Pieter Seelaar (C), Tobias Visee (WK), Ben Cooper, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (WK), Aryan Dutt, Philippe Boissevain, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Tonny Staal, Sebastiaan Braat and Julian de Mey.