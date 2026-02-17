Home

Sports

Nepal vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 33 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch NEP vs SCO in India online and on TV channel

NEP vs SCO ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 33 LIVE: Nepal will look to sign off from the tournament on a high with a win over Scotland in their final game at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Nepal cricket team will take on Scotland in T20 World Cup 2026 match in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Nepal vs Scotland T20 World Cup 2026: A lot was expected from Nepal heading into the T20 World Cup 2026 especially after they had managed to defeat the mighty West Indies in a T20I series last year but it has been a rather forgettable campaign for the Asian side so far. Nepal have suffered three losses in three games after pushing England to the limit in their opening encounter and were left stunned by Italy, who hammered them by 10 wickets.

Nepal will hope to sign off from the tournament on a high as they take on Scotland in their final Group C match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday. Scotland, a last minute replacement for Bangladesh, at least have one win to their name over debutants Italy.

Scotland will be taking on Nepal for the third time in T20I cricket with both team winning one match each. Nepal won the inaugural game played between the two sides by two wickets while Scotland won the most recent one by 34 runs.

“Unfortunately, what we aren’t doing is we’re not learning fast enough as a group. So leading into the Scotland game, all we want to see guys do is compete, but not make the same errors we’re making repeatedly. That’s the important part. I mean, Shai touched on it as well. We learn every day. Even us guys as dinosaurs are learning every day. But we’re expecting the players to learn quicker. Now what makes that a little bit more difficult is exposure to various conditions and exposure to high-level cricket,” Nepal coach Nic Pothas said in the pre-match press conference.

Scotland star Tom Bruce, who played for New Zealand before switching nations, said the team will definitely not take Nepal lightly. “Nepal turned up against England, put their best foot forward, nearly pulled off One of the great upsets of World Cup cricket would have been fantastic to see And then ultimately probably a bit disappointed with the two performances they’ve put in since then because they obviously expect better of themselves. So we’re going to expect them to be at their best tomorrow. We have to prepare for that as well,” Bruce said in the pre-match press conference.

Settling in at the Wankhede Stadium #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/nBlqVfm4zu — Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) February 16, 2026

Here are all the details about Nepal vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 33…

When is Nepal vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 33 going to take place?

The Nepal vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 33 will take place on Tuesday, February 17.

Where is Nepal vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 33 going to take place?

The Nepal vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 33 will be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will Nepal vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 33 start?

The Nepal vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 33 will begin at 7pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 630pm.

Where can I watch Nepal vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 33 LIVE on TV in India?

The Nepal vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 33 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Nepal vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 33 in India?

The Nepal vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 33 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Nepal vs Scotland ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 33 Predicted 11

Nepal: Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Sompal Kami/Sher Malla, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane

Scotland: George Munsey, Michael Jones, Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross (wk), Mark Watt, Oliver Davidson, Brad Wheal, Brad Currie

