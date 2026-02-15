Home

Nepal vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 25 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch NEP vs WI in India online and on TV channel

NEP vs WI ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 25 LIVE: Nepal are in a battle to survive after their shocking loss to Italy as they take on table-toppers West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

West Indies will face Nepal in match No. 25 of T20 World Cup 2026 in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

A lot was expected from the Nepal cricket team in the build-up to the tournament and after they pushed much-fancies England to the limit, only losing by 4 runs in their opening game of the T20 World Cup 2026. But they were mauled by debutants Italy by 10 wickets in their last match to leave them stunned as they head into a battle of survival against West Indies in their Group C match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

West Indies, on the other hand, have been the surprise package of Group C after they hammered much-fancied England by 30 runs in their last game and are currently sitting pretty at the top of the table. Shai Hope’s side are the two-time World Cup champions but have hoping to fly under the radar just like they managed to do under the current head coach Daren Sammy back in 2016 edition.

However, Windies will be vary of the threat posed by Nepal having lost a T20I series to them 2-1 a few months back in Sharjah. “I think they are a well-gelled unit. If you check the amount of games they’ve played together, it’s quite a lot. Yes, they did defeat us in Sharjah, but most of our seniors weren’t there. So it’s a match we look forward to, but we know what they can do,” West Indies left-arm spinner Akeal Hossain said in the pre-match press conference in Mumbai on Saturday.

“We know what they’re capable of. We saw it in the last couple of games. And we know they are a tightly, a tight-knitted unit. So we know, on the day you have to play best cricket, no matter if it’s If you think it’s just Nepal coming up against these guys, really know their ins and outs with their players, they know how to play. So we’re going to treat it as such,” Hossain added.

Nepal have a cause of concern with their skipper Rohit Paudel down with fever but head coach Stuart Law said that he should be available to turn out for the match on Sunday. “He’s alright. There’s been a bit of fever going around the World Cup. Some stomach issues etc. But Rohit’s, he had a fever last night, he took medicine he should be fine for tomorrow,” Law said about Nepal captain Rohit Paudel on Saturday.

Here are all the details about Nepal vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 25…

When is Nepal vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 25 going to take place?

The Nepal vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 25 will take place on Sunday, February 15.

Where is Nepal vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 25 going to take place?

The Nepal vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 25 will be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will Nepal vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 25 start?

The Nepal vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 25 will begin at 11am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1030am.

Where can I watch Nepal vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 25 LIVE on TV in India?

The Nepal vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 25 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Nepal vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 25 in India?

The Nepal vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 25 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Nepal vs West Indies ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Group C match no 25 Predicted 11

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aarif Sheikh, Lokesh Bam, Gulshan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c and wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

