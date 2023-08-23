Nepal Wicketkeeper-Batter Arjun Saud Opens Up On Special Skill He Wants To Learn From Virat Kohli

Home

Nepal is all set to make its debut in the Asia Cup. The team has been kept in Group A alongside India and Pakistan. Nepal will open their campaign against Pakistan on August 30 in Multan before taking

Nepal is all set to make its debut in the Asia Cup. The team has been kept in Group A alongside India and Pakistan. Nepal will open their campaign against Pakistan on August 30 in Multan before taking on India on September 4. Over the last few years, Nepal cricket has seen staggering growth. The team won the ACC Premier Cup and qualified for the World Cup qualifiers.

One of the rising stars of Nepal cricket, Arjun Saud, is excited to play in front of Virat Kohli. Arjun, who rates Virat Kohli as the best in the world, is inspired by Kohli’s commitment to his family. Arju said he wants to learn how Kohli takes care of his family.

“I am a big fan of Virat Kohli, and there’s a reason why he is the best in the world. We also see how much he loves his mother and how he takes care of everyone like a family man.

“The way he carries himself off the field, that’s what I want to learn from him. His family must have made so many sacrifices for him and I want to learn how he looks after everyone.”

Arjun also said that playing against teams like India and Pakistan is a dream come true moment for Nepal cricket.

“It is a matter of pride for Nepal to be playing India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup. There are many big teams around, but these are competitive teams. We have been watching players like Inazamam Bhai, Waqar Bhai, Kapil sir, etc. so they are a motivation for us. Playing even a single game against them is a huge motivation and it feels like we are living our dream.”

