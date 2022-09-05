Imphal: In the last group fixture of the Durand Cup 2022, two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC will cross swords with I-League outfit NEROCA FC at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal on Monday, September 5. The battle for the final spot from Group C is still open with two teams in the race to join Hyderabad FC in the next round. The Army Reds currently occupy the second spot with five points from four games, while Chennaiyin FC and NEROCA have four points each and occupy third and fourth place respectively. In terms of qualification, NEROCA FC need nothing less than a win to make it to the next stage of the tournament, while for CFC, a draw would be enough to see them through. Here are the details of when and where to watch Neroca FC vs Chennaiyin on online and on TV.Also Read - Mohammedan SC vs Bengaluru, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

What is the timing of the Durand Cup match NEROCA vs Chennaiyin ?

The Durand Cup match NEROCA vs Chennaiyin will be played on Tuesday (September 6) from 6:00 PM (IST) onwards. Also Read - ATK Mohun Bagan vs Indian Navy, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Where is the Durand Cup match NEROCA vs Chennaiyin going to be played?

The Durand Cup match NEROCA vs Chennaiyin will be played at Khuman Lampak Stadium, Imphal. Also Read - Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa, Durand Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Where can I watch the Durand Cup match NEROCA vs Chennaiyin on TV ?

The Durand Cup match NEROCA vs Chennaiyin will be telecast live on Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the Durand Cup match NEROCA vs Chennaiyin in India?

The Durand Cup match NEROCA vs Chennaiyin will be live-streamed on Voot.