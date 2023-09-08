Home

Netherlands Dish Out Major Surprise In Preparation Ahead Of ICC World Cup 2023

In a rare move, the Royal Netherlands Cricket Association has sought Indian net bowlers for their ICC World Cup 2023 preparation on social media.

The Netherlands start their ICC World Cup 2023 campaign against Pakistan on October 6. (Image: KNCB/Twitter)

Amsterdam: In a rare, rather surprising move, the Netherlands cricket has posted an advertisement seeking Indian net bowlers during their short preparatory camp in Alur in Bengaluru as a part of the ICC World Cup 2023 preparations.

The Netherlands, announced their squad for the ICC World Cup 2023 a few days back that will be led by Australia-born Scott Edwards. They were in India last month and it is understood that the Dutch domestic cricket system isn’t strong enough resource-wise so that they can travel with net bowlers.

On X (formerly Twitter), Royal Netherlands Cricket Association (KNCB) asked for four types of bowlers – one left-arm seamer, one right-arm seamer, a mystery spinner and a left-arm spinner for their preparatory camp that starts from September 20-24.

They also stated, “the pacers need to bowl above 120 kmph (75 miles per hour) and spinners, who are able to give it a tweak at a minimum 80 kmph (50 miles per hour)” and also demanded videos with aspirants bowling minimum one over with clear trajectory of the deliveries visible.

If you can bowl and want to be a part of the team’s ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 preparations, then head over to the link below and upload your videohttps://t.co/cQYjcW7bQq pic.twitter.com/S4TX8ra7pN — Cricket🏏Netherlands (@KNCBcricket) September 7, 2023

Their travel, stay and meals during the camp would be taken care by KNCB and all the applicants need to be above 18 years of age and residents of India. Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) is ready to help them get the best possible talents in town.

“They have already camped here and played a couple of matches. We have provided them the required facilities, as per their request. We are ready to host them whenever they return,” a senior KSCA official told PTI when enquired about the advertisement

“We will provide the best possible facilities such as ground and net bowlers, and, yes, they are free to rope in any additional support,” the KSCA official added.

A BCCI official, in the know of things, when asked about this unique advertisement, said that it is more to do with Netherlands team not having enough contact in this part of the world.

“It is the state associations which provide net bowlers but some of the teams like England, Australia having travelled over the years have enough contacts among BCCI bodies and they rope in some quality net bowlers,” the official explained.

“When Australia came for a Test series earlier this year, Vidarbha’s Mahesh Pithiya and Jammu and Kashmir’s Abid Mushtaq were there with the team helping during nets. They roped them through their contacts, something the Dutch won’t have,” he added.

“May be they want some quality travelling net bowlers because you always won’t get best net bowlers at all venues. “It is better to carry at least a few permanently. With so much of travelling and matches on the bounce, the main squad bowlers of all teams won’t go full throttle at nets and might not bowl on non-match days. What do you do then?”.

Perhaps the weakest among the 10 countries involved in the 50-over global meet starting October 5, Netherlands cricket establishment still works in a semi-professional set-up with more than 70 per cent players earning their livelihood through different vocations and in the whole country, not even 10 players having central contract.

Most of the players get a chance to practice during day time only on weekends while on week days, they finish their 9-5 job and train indoors in the evening.

