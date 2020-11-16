The coronavirus pandemic has upended the world, affecting the daily lives of everyone in different aspects. Apart from the deaths of over a million people it has caused across the globe, the pandemic has also affected the livelihoods across professions. Also Read - Is Delhi Heading Towards Another Lockdown? Kejriwal Government Clears Air

Several companies have announced layoffs as a result of the financial implications. Also Read - Wearing Certain Masks Can Cause And Trigger Skin Problems Like Dermatitis, Here's How You Can Avoid This

Professional sports has also not been untouched by its impact either. While major sporting events have resumed after a break, several big tournaments have been postponed. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020: Adelaide on High Alert After Fresh COVID-19 Outbreak, Test Captain Tim Paine in Self Isolation

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 was scheduled to be played in Australia in October-November but was delayed.

November 15 was the date when the final of the showpiece T20 tournament would have been played.

The postponement may have impacted the International Cricket Council (ICC), Cricket Australia and other participating nations financially but its effects on the associate nations have been severe.

Recently, responding to a tweet, Netherlands international cricketer Paul van Meekeren revealed he has been working as a food delivery boy to make ends meet during the winter. Had the T20 World Cup not been postponed, he would have been representing his country at the big-ticket event.

“Should’ve been playing cricket today now I’m delivering Uber eats to get through the winter months!! Funny how things change hahaha keep smiling people (sic),” Meekeren wrote on Twitter.

Should’ve been playing cricket today 😏😢 now I’m delivering Uber eats to get through the winter months!! Funny how things change hahaha keep smiling people 😁 https://t.co/kwVEIo6We9 — Paul van Meekeren (@paulvanmeekeren) November 15, 2020

Meekeren has so far played five ODIs and 41 T20Is in which he has picked up four and 47 wickets respectively.

While cricketing powerhouses like India, Australia and England among others have since resumed playing, there’s still no clarity when the associate nations will be back in action.

Over four lakh coronavirus cases have been reported in the Netherlands so far with more than 8,000 people losing their lives .

The country last went into a four-week partial lockdown from October 14.