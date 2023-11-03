Netherlands vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction: Check Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Injury Updates For Today’s NED vs AFG ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 34 in Lucknow

Home

NED vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 34: Netherlands will lock horns against Afghanistan for match 34 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Friday. Afghanistan will be confident as they are coming after beating Pakistan and Bangladesh at the marquee event and Lucknow’s pitch will be familiar to them as most of them featured in the Indian Premier League. Afghanistan have six points at the moment and are currently placed sixth on the points table. But the Netherlands are also looking to win the game against Afghanistan and they are not a bad opponent as they had already beat South Africa and Bangladesh. Afghanistan and Netherlands are the only two teams with no individual hundred in this World Cup so far.

Today’s Best Pick and Fantasy Cricket Tips for NED vs AFG Dream11 Team:

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Scott Edwards(c)

Batters: Rahmat Shah, Hasmatullah Shahidi, Wesley Barresi

All-rounders: Azmatullah Omarzai, Logan van Beek, Bas de Leede(vc)

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Fazhalhaq Farooqi, Paul van Meekeren.

NED vs AFG: Probable Playing XIs

NETHERLANDS: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (wk/c), Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Shariz Ahmed

AFGHANISTAN: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazhalhaq Farooqi

NED vs AFG Squads

NETHERLANDS: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (wk/c), Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Wesley Barresi, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Saqib Zulfiqar

AFGHANISTAN: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Rahman, Najibullah Zadran

