Netherlands vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2022, 2nd Quarterfinal LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch in India

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Netherlands vs Argentina 2nd Quarterfinal online and on TV in India.

Netherlands vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2022, 2nd Quarterfinal LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch in India

Netherlands vs Argentina 2nd Quarterfinal LIVE Streaming – The most awaited clash of Lionel Messi-led Argentina with the Oranje is all set to be played in the Lusail Stadium, Qatar.

After a surprising defeat against Saudi Arabia in the group stage, Argentina made a sensational comeback in the World Cup and is all set to lift the cup. Messi is playing his last World Cup and is playing like it.

The Dutch side, on the other hand, is pretty balanced having players like Gapko and Virgil Van Djik who are doing pretty well in the tournament but it will not be easy for them to get past the mighty Argentines.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Netherlands vs Argentina 2nd Quarterfinal online and on TV in India.

Netherlands vs Argentina 2nd Quarterfinal Live Streaming Channel in India?

Live streaming of Netherlands vs Argentina’s 2nd Quarterfinal match will be available on the Jio Cinema and Viacom 18 in India.

When will Netherlands vs Argentina 2nd Quarterfinal match take place?

Netherlands vs Argentina 2nd Quarterfinal will be played on Saturday, December 10.

Where will Netherlands vs Argentina 2nd Quarterfinal match take place?

The Netherlands vs Argentina 2nd Quarterfinal will take place at Lusail Stadium.

What time will Netherlands vs Argentina 2nd Quarterfinal match start?

The Netherlands vs Argentina 2nd Quarterfinal match will start at 12:30 AM (IST).

Netherlands vs Argentina 2nd Quarterfinal Match Details

Squads:

Netherlands

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow, Andries Noppert, Remko Pasveer

Defenders: Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Daley Blind, Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Stefan de Vrij, Matthijs de Ligt, Tyrell Malacia, Jeremie Frimpong.

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong, Steven Berghuis, Davy Klaassen, Teun Koopmeiners, Marten de Roon, Cody Gakpo, Kenneth Taylor, Xavi Simons.

Forwards: Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn, Vincent Janssen, Luuk de Jong, Noa Lang, Wout Weghorst.

Argentina- Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Geronimo Rulli, Franco Armani

Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna, Nicolas Tagliafico, Juan Foyth

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Guido Rodriguez, Papu Gomez, Enzo Fernandez, Exequiel Palacios

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez, Paulo Dybala, Angel Correa, Thiago Almada