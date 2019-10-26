Dream11 Team Prediction

Netherlands vs Bermuda Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain And Vice Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Cricket Match 36, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier Group A NED vs BER at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai at 3:40 PM IST:

After a shock defeat against PNG, Netherlands would like to get back to winning ways when they lock horns with Bermuda in a Group A clash on Saturday. For the Netherlands, it has been their top-order that has disappointed. Colin Ackerman and Ryan ten Doeschate would like to put up a better performance to cement the position for the playoffs.

Apart from Delray Rawlins, Bermuda has had a tournament to forget. All they would like to do is play party spoilers for the Netherlands.

TOSS – The toss between Netherlands vs Bermuda is at 3:10 PM (IST).

Time: 03.40 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Tobias Visee

Batsmen – Kamau Leverock, Ryan ten Doeschate, Max O’Dowd (C)

All-Rounders – Delray Rawlins (VC), Dion Stovell, Roelof van der Merwe, Colin Ackermann

Bowlers – Rodney Trott, Tim van der Gugten, Paul van Meekeren

My Dream11 Team

Tobias Visee, Kamau Leverock, Ryan ten Doeschate, Max O’Dowd (C), Delray Rawlins (VC), Dion Stovell, Roelof van der Merwe, Colin Ackermann, Rodney Trott, Tim van der Gugten, Paul van Meekeren

NED vs BER Probable Playing XIs

Netherlands possible XI: Max ODowd, Tobias Visee, Ben Cooper, Ryan ten Doeschate, Roelof van der Merwe, Pieter Seelaar, Scott Edwards, Timm van der Gugten, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover.

Bermuda possible XI: Dion Stovell, Oronde Bascome, Kamau Leverock, Terryn Fray/Deunte Darrell, Delray Rawlins, Janeiro Tucker, Onais Bascome, Rodney Trott (C), Alan Douglas, Sinclair Smith (WK), George O Brien.

SQUADS

Shane Snater, Fred Klaassen, Antonius Staal, Philippe Boissevain

Malachi Jones, Derrick Brangman, Deunte Darrell/Terryn Fray, Macai Simmons, Charles Trott, Okera Bascome.

