Netherlands vs Ecuador, FIFA World Cup 2022, Group A Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Doha: Netherlands after seeing off Senegal in their first encounter of the tournament, now aim to get the better of Ecuador to book a spot in the Round of 16 stage of the competition. Ecuador are equally also in contention, if they manage to beat the Dutch.

What is the timings of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Netherlands vs Ecuador Group H Match ?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands and Ecuador will be played on Friday (November 25) from 9:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands vs Ecuador going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands and Ecuador will be played at Khalifa International Stadium, Doha.

Where can I watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands vs Ecuador on TV ?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands and Ecuador will be telecasted live on Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands vs Ecuador in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands and Ecuador will be live streamed on Jio Cinema for free.

Netherlands: Justin Bijlow, Andries Noppert, Remko Pasveer, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Daley Blind, Jurrien Timber, Denzel Dumfries, Stefan de Vrij, Matthijs de Ligt, Tyrell Malacia, Jeremie Frimpong, Frenkie de Jong, Steven Berghuis, Davy Klaassen, Teun Koopmeiners, Marten de Roon, Cody Gakpo, Kenneth Taylor, Xavi Simons, Memphis Depay, Steven Bergwijn, Vincent Janssen, Luuk de Jong, Noa Lang, Wout Weghorst.

Ecuador: Moises Ramirez, Alexander Dominguez, Hernan Galindez, Piero Hincapie, Robert Arboleda, Pervis Estupinan, Angelo Preciado, Jackson Porozo, Xavier Arreaga, Felix Torres, Diego Palacios, William Pacho, Carlos Gruezo, Jose Cifuentes, Alan Franco, Moises Caicedo, Angel Mena, Jeremy Sarmiento, Ayrton Preciado, Sebastian Mendez, Gonzalo Plata, Romario Ibarra, Djorkaeff Reasco, Kevin Rodriguez, Michael Estrada, Enner Valencia.