Live Streaming Details UEFA Nations League

Netherlands takes on Italy on Monday in a UEFA Nations League match at the Amsterdam Arena. Also Read - NED vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Nations League 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's The Netherlands vs Italy 12.15 AM IST September 8

The online live streaming and TV broadcast of the UEFA Nations League will be available for the Indian audience on Sony Liv App and Sony Sports network respectively. Also Read - UEFA Nations League: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo Hints at Return Against Sweden

Kick-Off Time: The UEFA Nations League match between Netherlands vs Italy will start at 12.15 AM IST – September 8 in India. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Asked to Wear Face Mask During Portugal 4-1 Croatia UEFA Nations League | WATCH

Venue: Amsterdam Arena.

ARS vs LIV Live Football Streaming Details

What: UEFA Nations League

When: September 8, 2020

Venue: Amsterdam Arena

Timings: 9:00 PM IST

TV Broadcast: Sony Network

Where to Stream Online in India: SonyLIV

NED vs ITA Probable XIs

Netherlands: Cillessen; Hateboer, Veltman, Van Dijk, Ake; F. de Jong, De Roon; Depay, Wijnaldum, Bergwijn, L. de Jong

Italy: Donnarumma; Florenzi, Bonucci, Chiellini, Biraghi; Barella, Sensi, Pellegrini; Insigne, Immobile, Zaniolo

NED vs ITA SQUADS

Netherlands (NED): Marco Bizot, Jasper Cillessen, Tim Krul, Perr Schuurs, Denzel Dumfries, Owen Wijndal, Hans Hateboer, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Joel Veltman, Stefan De Vrij, Mohammed Ihattaren, Donny van de Beek, Frenkie De Jong, Marten de Roon, Kevin Strootman, Georginio Wijnaldum, Leroy Fer, Quincy Promes, Ryan Babel, Steven Bergwijn, Luuk de Jong, Memphis Depay

Italy (ITA): Alessio Cragno, Gianluigi-Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Salvatore Sirigu, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Cristiano Biraghi, Leonardo Bonucci, Mattia Caldara, Giorgio Chiellini, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Alessandro Florenzi, Gianluca Mancini, Luca Pellegrini, Leonardo Spinazzola, Nicolo Barella, Giacomo Bonaventura, Gaetano Castrovilli, Bryan Cristante, Jorginho, Roberto Gagliardini, Manuel Locatelli, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Stefano Sensi, Sandro Tonali, Nicolo Zaniolo, Federico Bernardeschi, Stephan El Shaarawy, Riccardo Orsolini, Andrea Belotti, Francesco Caputo, Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Moise-Kean, Kevin Lasagna