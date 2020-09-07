Live Streaming Details UEFA Nations League
Netherlands takes on Italy on Monday in a UEFA Nations League match at the Amsterdam Arena. Also Read - NED vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Nations League 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's The Netherlands vs Italy 12.15 AM IST September 8
The online live streaming and TV broadcast of the UEFA Nations League will be available for the Indian audience on Sony Liv App and Sony Sports network respectively. Also Read - UEFA Nations League: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo Hints at Return Against Sweden
Kick-Off Time: The UEFA Nations League match between Netherlands vs Italy will start at 12.15 AM IST – September 8 in India. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Asked to Wear Face Mask During Portugal 4-1 Croatia UEFA Nations League | WATCH
Venue: Amsterdam Arena.
What: UEFA Nations League
When: September 8, 2020
Venue: Amsterdam Arena
Timings: 9:00 PM IST
TV Broadcast: Sony Network
Where to Stream Online in India: SonyLIV
NED vs ITA Probable XIs
Netherlands: Cillessen; Hateboer, Veltman, Van Dijk, Ake; F. de Jong, De Roon; Depay, Wijnaldum, Bergwijn, L. de Jong
Italy: Donnarumma; Florenzi, Bonucci, Chiellini, Biraghi; Barella, Sensi, Pellegrini; Insigne, Immobile, Zaniolo
NED vs ITA SQUADS
Netherlands (NED): Marco Bizot, Jasper Cillessen, Tim Krul, Perr Schuurs, Denzel Dumfries, Owen Wijndal, Hans Hateboer, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Joel Veltman, Stefan De Vrij, Mohammed Ihattaren, Donny van de Beek, Frenkie De Jong, Marten de Roon, Kevin Strootman, Georginio Wijnaldum, Leroy Fer, Quincy Promes, Ryan Babel, Steven Bergwijn, Luuk de Jong, Memphis Depay
Italy (ITA): Alessio Cragno, Gianluigi-Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Salvatore Sirigu, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Cristiano Biraghi, Leonardo Bonucci, Mattia Caldara, Giorgio Chiellini, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Alessandro Florenzi, Gianluca Mancini, Luca Pellegrini, Leonardo Spinazzola, Nicolo Barella, Giacomo Bonaventura, Gaetano Castrovilli, Bryan Cristante, Jorginho, Roberto Gagliardini, Manuel Locatelli, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Stefano Sensi, Sandro Tonali, Nicolo Zaniolo, Federico Bernardeschi, Stephan El Shaarawy, Riccardo Orsolini, Andrea Belotti, Francesco Caputo, Federico Chiesa, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Moise-Kean, Kevin Lasagna