Netherlands Vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026: Samurai Blue fight back twice to deny Oranje victory in thrilling 2-2 group F opener

Ronald Koeman's Netherlands opened their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a cagey 2-2 draw against a very good Japanese side at the Dallas Stadium

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Maeda Daizen (1st L) of Japan attends a training session ahead of the group F stage match against the Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Dallas, the United States, on June 13, 2026. (Photo: Xinhua via IANS)

A dramatic late fightback from Japan saw the Samurai Blue twice come from behind to steal a vital point against the Netherlands in a thrilling 2-2 draw to open Group F at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The first half at Dallas Stadium was a cagey, tactical affair. Ronald Koeman’s side dominated possession through their midfield engine room of Frenkie de Jong and Ryan Gravenberch, but they initially struggled to unlock Japan’s highly organized low defensive block.

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The Dutch front line of Cody Gakpo and Donyell Malen found space limited, and both teams headed down the tunnel locked at 0-0.

The match exploded into life in the second half as the tactical stalemate gave way to an open, end-to-end battle. The Netherlands finally broke the deadlock, but Japan responded with aggressive transition play to level the score.

The Dutch looked to have secured all three points late in the game when they struck their second to make it 2-1, prompting Koeman to substitute Gravenberch for defender Nathan Aké to protect the narrow advantage.

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However, Japan refused to capitulate. In the 89th minute, a superb corner-kick delivery found Daichi Kamada in the center of the box. The midfielder rose highest to guide a brilliant header into the top-right corner, past a scrambling Bart Verbruggen, to make it 2-2. Despite six minutes of intense stoppage time and a late Teun Koopmeiners header that flew just wide, Japan shared the spoils in Texas.