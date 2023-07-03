Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Netherlands Vs Oman: Dream11 Prediction, Pitch Report And More
The forthcoming match between Netherlands and Oman provides a chance for both teams to enhance their positions in the tournament. Netherlands will be determined to recover from their recent defeat and secure a vital triumph
The Netherlands (NED) and Oman (OMN) are set to square off against each other on July 3 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare for the fifth match of the Super Six Round in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers. As of now, the Netherlands hold the fourth position in the standings with one win and two losses. Conversely, Oman currently find themselves at the bottom of the table, having suffered defeats in all three of their matches in the tournament.
Also Read:
- ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: How Can Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Scotland, Netherlands Book Tickets To India | Explained
- Dream 11 Founder Harsh Jain Was Rejected 150 Times Before Building Rs 65,000 Crore Start-Up, Here’s His Story
- Who Is Teja Nidamanuru? Andhra Pradesh-Born Dutch Cricketer Who Became Thorn In West Indies' 2023 ODI World Cup Qualification
Netherlands experienced a narrow defeat in their previous encounter against Sri Lanka, falling short by a margin of 21 runs. They were dismissed for 192 runs while chasing a target of 214. In contrast, Oman faced a loss in their recent match against Zimbabwe, where they pursued a challenging goal of 333 runs. Oman managed to accumulate a score of 318 runs within their allotted 50 overs.
You may like to read
The forthcoming match between Netherlands and Oman provides a chance for both teams to enhance their positions in the tournament. Netherlands will be determined to recover from their recent defeat and secure a vital triumph, whereas Oman will be striving to achieve their first victory of the tournament.
Netherlands vs Oman Match: Dream11 Prediction
Captain: Scott Edwards
Vice captain: Max O’Dowd
Wicketkeeper: Scott Edwards
Batters: Vikramjit Singh, W Barresi, Zeeshan Maqsood, Max O’Dowd
All-rounders: Ayaan Khan, Bas De Leede,
Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Ryan Klein, Kaleemullah
Netherlands vs Oman: Probable Playing XI
Netherlands :- Max O’Dowd, W Barresi, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Saqib Zulfiqar, Clayton Floyd, Scott Edwards(C), AT Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt
Oman :- Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood(C), Aqib Ilyas, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi(wk), Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah
Netherlands vs Oman Full Squads
Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Wesley Barresi, Bas De Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Scott Edwards (WK/C), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma, Clayton Floyd, Michael Levitt, Noah Croes
Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Naseem Khushi (WK), Mohammad Nadeem, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Adeel Shafique, Suraj Kumar, Jay Odedra, Rafiullah, Samay Srivastava, Sandeep Goud
Netherlands vs Oman Pitch Report
The pitch at Harare Sports Club predominantly favours the batsmen, providing them with reliable bounce and the freedom to play their shots. Additionally, pacers can anticipate seam and swing movements from the ground, offering them an advantage. Opting to chase the target would be preferable on this pitch, considering the average first innings score of 280.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you