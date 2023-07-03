Home

Sports

Netherlands Vs Oman: Dream11 Prediction, Pitch Report And More

The forthcoming match between Netherlands and Oman provides a chance for both teams to enhance their positions in the tournament. Netherlands will be determined to recover from their recent defeat and secure a vital triumph

The game will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

The Netherlands (NED) and Oman (OMN) are set to square off against each other on July 3 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare for the fifth match of the Super Six Round in the ICC World Cup Qualifiers. As of now, the Netherlands hold the fourth position in the standings with one win and two losses. Conversely, Oman currently find themselves at the bottom of the table, having suffered defeats in all three of their matches in the tournament.

Netherlands experienced a narrow defeat in their previous encounter against Sri Lanka, falling short by a margin of 21 runs. They were dismissed for 192 runs while chasing a target of 214. In contrast, Oman faced a loss in their recent match against Zimbabwe, where they pursued a challenging goal of 333 runs. Oman managed to accumulate a score of 318 runs within their allotted 50 overs.

The forthcoming match between Netherlands and Oman provides a chance for both teams to enhance their positions in the tournament. Netherlands will be determined to recover from their recent defeat and secure a vital triumph, whereas Oman will be striving to achieve their first victory of the tournament.

Netherlands vs Oman Match: Dream11 Prediction

Captain: Scott Edwards

Vice captain: Max O’Dowd

Wicketkeeper: Scott Edwards

Batters: Vikramjit Singh, W Barresi, Zeeshan Maqsood, Max O’Dowd

All-rounders: Ayaan Khan, Bas De Leede,

Bowlers: Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Ryan Klein, Kaleemullah

Netherlands vs Oman: Probable Playing XI

Netherlands :- Max O’Dowd, W Barresi, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Saqib Zulfiqar, Clayton Floyd, Scott Edwards(C), AT Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt

Oman :- Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Zeeshan Maqsood(C), Aqib Ilyas, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi(wk), Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah

Netherlands vs Oman Full Squads

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Wesley Barresi, Bas De Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Scott Edwards (WK/C), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma, Clayton Floyd, Michael Levitt, Noah Croes

Oman: Kashyap Prajapati, Jatinder Singh, Aqib Ilyas, Zeeshan Maqsood (C), Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Naseem Khushi (WK), Mohammad Nadeem, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan, Kaleemullah, Adeel Shafique, Suraj Kumar, Jay Odedra, Rafiullah, Samay Srivastava, Sandeep Goud

Netherlands vs Oman Pitch Report

The pitch at Harare Sports Club predominantly favours the batsmen, providing them with reliable bounce and the freedom to play their shots. Additionally, pacers can anticipate seam and swing movements from the ground, offering them an advantage. Opting to chase the target would be preferable on this pitch, considering the average first innings score of 280.

