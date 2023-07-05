Home

Sports

ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023: Netherlands vs Scotland Dream 11 Prediction; Pitch Report And More

ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023: Netherlands vs Scotland Dream 11 Prediction; Pitch Report And More

Netherlands vs Scotland Dream 11: The ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 match toss between Netherlands and Scotland will take place at 12 PM IST.

The team who wins the game will have a big chance of advancing to the final.

Scotland have had a good run in the Super Six stage of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023. They have already managed to best fiery opponents like the West Indies and Zimbabwe. The Richie Berrington-led side will look to pull off another upset when they face off against the Netherlands on July 6. The match may well determine which team will face Sri Lanka in the tournament final. As for Netherlands, the side will be buoyed by their recent victories in the ICC World Cup Qualifier and will not go down without a fight. All in all, Thursday promises to be an exciting showdown.

Trending Now

Toss: The ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 match toss between Netherlands and Scotland will take place at 12 PM IST. THe match will start from 12:30 PM IST.

You may like to read

Netherlands vs Scotland Date: July 6, Thursday.

Netherlands vs Scotland Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

Netherlands vs Scotland Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mark Watt

Vice-Captain: Scott Edwards

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Cross, Scott Edwards

Batters: Wesley Barresi, Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh

All-rounders: Michael Leask, Logan van Beek, Bas de Leede, Chris Greaves, Brandon McMullen

Bowlers: Mark Watt

Netherlands vs Scotland Probable Playing XIs

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (captain & wicket-keeper), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd

Scotland: Christopher McBride, Matthew Cross (wicket-keeper), Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Richie Berrington (captain), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole

Netherlands vs Scotland Full Squads:

Netherlands Full Squad: Scott Edwards (c), Max O’Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Michael Levitt, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Noah Croes, Teja Nidamanuru, Shariz Ahmed, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd, Ryan Klein, Vivian Kingma. Reserve: Kyle Klein

Scotland Full Squad: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, George Munsey, Chris McBride, Brandon McMullen, Tom Mackintosh, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Adrian Neill, Alasdair Evans, Hamza Tahir

Netherlands vs Scotland Pitch Report

The pitch at Bulawayo can give batters a lot of assistance. The team batting first has an advantage in the game. Bowlers get assistance in the second half of the fixture. The team who wins the toss might opt to bat first.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES