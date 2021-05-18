Netherlands vs Scotland ODI 2021

Despite not having played international cricket for 17 months, Scotland will start favourites against the Netherlands thanks to their better head-to-head record against the opposition. In nine ODI matches thus far between the two sides, Scotland has won six, while the Netherlands have won two. The two ODI matches will take place at the Hazelaarweg Stadion in Rotterdam.

Netherlands vs Scotland ODI 2021 LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

For fans in India, you can watch the live match on Fancode App.

India: Fancode

Nepal: Himalaya TV

USA: Willow TV

Canada: ATN Cricket Plus (Asian Television Network), CBN

South Africa: SuperSport

Australia: Fox Sports, Channel 7

UK: Sky Sports Cricket

Bangladesh: T Sports

The Middle East and North Africa: BeIN Sports

New Zealand: SKY Sport NZ

Sri Lanka: Channel Eye (SLRC)

Caribbean: Flow Sports

MATCH SCHEDULE & TIMINGS

1st ODI: 19 May 2021 (Wednesday)

Venue: Hazelaarweg Stadion, Rotterdam at 2:30 PM.

2nd ODI: 21 May 2021 (Friday)

Venue: Hazelaarweg Stadion, Rotterdam at 2:0 PM.

SQUADS

Netherlands

Pieter Seelaar (C), Tobias Visée, Ben Cooper, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards, Aryan Dutt, Philippe Boissevain, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Tonny Staal, Sebastiaan Braat, Julian de Mey

Scotland

Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Kyle Coetzer (captain), Matthew Cross (wicketkeeper), Alasdair Evans, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, Gavin Main, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt