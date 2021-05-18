Netherlands vs Scotland ODI 2021
Despite not having played international cricket for 17 months, Scotland will start favourites against the Netherlands thanks to their better head-to-head record against the opposition. In nine ODI matches thus far between the two sides, Scotland has won six, while the Netherlands have won two. The two ODI matches will take place at the Hazelaarweg Stadion in Rotterdam.
Netherlands vs Scotland ODI 2021 LIVE STREAMING DETAILS
For fans in India, you can watch the live match on Fancode App.
India: Fancode
Nepal: Himalaya TV
USA: Willow TV
Canada: ATN Cricket Plus (Asian Television Network), CBN
South Africa: SuperSport
Australia: Fox Sports, Channel 7
UK: Sky Sports Cricket
Bangladesh: T Sports
The Middle East and North Africa: BeIN Sports
New Zealand: SKY Sport NZ
Sri Lanka: Channel Eye (SLRC)
Caribbean: Flow Sports
MATCH SCHEDULE & TIMINGS
1st ODI: 19 May 2021 (Wednesday)
Venue: Hazelaarweg Stadion, Rotterdam at 2:30 PM.
2nd ODI: 21 May 2021 (Friday)
Venue: Hazelaarweg Stadion, Rotterdam at 2:0 PM.
SQUADS
Netherlands
Pieter Seelaar (C), Tobias Visée, Ben Cooper, Max O’Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards, Aryan Dutt, Philippe Boissevain, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Tonny Staal, Sebastiaan Braat, Julian de Mey
Scotland
Richie Berrington, Dylan Budge, Kyle Coetzer (captain), Matthew Cross (wicketkeeper), Alasdair Evans, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, Gavin Main, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt