Highlights | FIFA World Cup 2022: Gakpo, Klaasen Score To Help Netherlands beat Senegal

Highlights Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: The score remains nil on both sides before the half time whistle. The contest has been really competitive and both sides have done almost equally well. Both the Dutch and Senegal had their moment when they could have scored but both of them failed to execute them properly and missed the opportunity.

A day of reckoning for both Senegal and Netherlands as they battle it out against each other at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha. This Netherlands team is led by Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk and also includes FC Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong and Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt. While the Senegal side is led by ever so resurgent Kalidou Koulibaly.

Senegal vs Netherlands Playing XI:

Senegal starting XI: Eduoard Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Nampalys Mendy, Cheikhou Kouyate, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pape Abdou Cissse, Krepin Diatta, Ismaila Sarr, Boulaye Dia.

Netherlands starting XI: Noppert (GK), De Light, Van Dijk (C), Ake, Blind, Dumfries, Berghuis, De Jong, Gakpo, Bergwijn, Janssen

