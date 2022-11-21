live

Highlights | FIFA World Cup 2022: Gakpo, Klaasen Score To Help Netherlands beat Senegal

Football LIVE Score and Updates, Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Check all the updates here.

Highlights Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: The score remains nil on both sides before the half time whistle. The contest has been really competitive and both sides have done almost equally well. Both the Dutch and Senegal had their moment when they could have scored but both of them failed to execute them properly and missed the opportunity.

A day of reckoning for both Senegal and Netherlands as they battle it out against each other at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha. This Netherlands team is led by Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk and also includes FC Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong and Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt. While the Senegal side is led by ever so resurgent Kalidou Koulibaly.

Senegal vs Netherlands Playing XI:

Senegal starting XI: Eduoard Mendy, Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly, Abdou Diallo, Nampalys Mendy, Cheikhou Kouyate, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pape Abdou Cissse, Krepin Diatta, Ismaila Sarr, Boulaye Dia.

Netherlands starting XI: Noppert (GK), De Light, Van Dijk (C), Ake, Blind, Dumfries, Berghuis, De Jong, Gakpo, Bergwijn, Janssen

Check out Senegal vs Netherlands Football match Highlights

Live Updates

  • 11:44 PM IST

    Highlights | FIFA World Cup 2022: Even before the match started, this was predicted to be close contest. When it comes to ball possession – both teams were more or less equal. It was Gakpo who broke the deadlock in the 84th-minute. The last few minutes were extremely thrilling and finally, Klaassen doubled the lead and sealed it for the Dutch.

  • 11:37 PM IST

  • 11:30 PM IST

    LIVE Senegal vs Netherlands Score, FIFA WC 2022: Davy Klassen has done it this time for Oranje. SEN 0-2 NED

  • 11:30 PM IST

    LIVE Senegal vs Netherlands Score: GOAL!! Second one for the Dutch side and this time its is Davy Klaassen. SEN 0-2 NED

  • 11:29 PM IST

    LIVE Senegal vs Netherlands Score, FIFA WC 2022: GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! for Netherlands again

  • 11:28 PM IST

    LIVE Senegal vs Netherlands Score, FIFA WC 2022: There will be eight minutes of added time! Senegal needs to create something!

    SEN 0-1 NED | 90:00 2nd Half

  • 11:22 PM IST

    LIVE Senegal vs Netherlands Score: Extra 8 minutes of Stoppage time after 90 minutes. SEN would try to even the tally. SEN 0-1 NED


          • 11:17 PM IST

            LIVE Senegal vs Netherlands Score: GOAL!! Cody Gakpo scores the first goal for Netherlands and the first goal of the match. SEN 0-1 NED


                • 11:03 PM IST

                  LIVE Senegal vs Netherlands Score: A stretcher has been summoned for Senegal’s Cheikhou Kouyate. SEN 0-0 NED


                      • 10:59 PM IST

                        LIVE Senegal vs Netherlands Score: Really sharp save by NED’s goal keeper Noppert. Krepin Diatta takes a strong shot at the box. SEN 0-0 NED


