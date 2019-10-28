Dream11 Team Prediction

Netherlands vs United Arab Emirates Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain And Vice Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today’s Cricket Playoff 1, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier NED vs UAE at International Cricket Stadium in Dubai at 3:40 PM IST:

We have finally reached the business end of the tournament. Papua New Guinea and Ireland have already booked their spot in the main event by topping the table, now eyes would shift to the playoffs, where Netherlands would lock horns with hosts United Arab Emirates. While the winner of the playoff will join Ireland and PNG as the third team to qualify for the quadrennial event besides booking their place as one of the semi-finalists, the loser will have to square off against Scotland in the 3rd Playoff on Wednesday.

TOSS – The toss between Netherlands vs United Arab Emirates will take place at 3.10 PM IST on October 29

Time: 3:40 PM IST on October 29

Venue: International Cricket Stadium in Dubai

My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Scott Edwards

Batters – Max O’Dowd (VC), Rameez Shahzad, Muhammad Usman

All-Rounders – Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Rohan Mustafa (C), Waheed Ahmed

Bowlers – Ahmed Raza, Timm van der Gugten, Paul van Meekeren

NED vs UAE My Dream11 Team

Scott Edwards, Max O’Dowd (VC), Rameez Shahzad, Muhammad Usman, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Rohan Mustafa (C), Waheed Ahmed, Ahmed Raza, Timm van der Gugten, Paul van Meekeren

NED vs UAE Probable Playing XIs

Netherlands: Tobias Visee, Max O’Dowd, Ben Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Pieter Seelaar (c), Ryan ten Doeschate, Roelof van der Merwe, Scott Edwards (wk), Brandon Glover, Paul van Meekeren, Timm van der Gugten.

UAE: Chirag Suri, Rohan Mustafa, Rameez Shahzad, Muhammad Usman, Darius D’Silva, Sultan Ahmed, Waheed Ahmed, Mohammad Boota (WK), Ahmed Raza (C), Junaid Siddiqui, Zahoor Khan.

SQUADS:

United Arab Emirates Squad: Rohan Mustafa, Zawar Farid, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Usman, Waheed Ahmed, Mohammad Boota (wicketkeeper), Sultan Ahmed, Darius D’Silva, Ahmed Raza (captain), Junaid Siddique, Imran Haider, Rameez Shahzad, Zahoor Khan

Netherlands: Tobias Visee, Max O’Dowd, Ben Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Pieter Seelaar (c), Ryan ten Doeschate, Roelof van der Merwe, Scott Edwards (wk), Brandon Glover, Paul van Meekeren, Timm van der Gugten, Shane Snater, Antonious Staal, Philippe Boissevain, Fred Klaassen

