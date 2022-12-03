Netherlands vs USA Live Streaming FIFA World Cup 2022: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch Netherlands vs USA FIFA World Cup 2022 match online and on TV in India

Qatar: The United States is trying to get to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2002 and continue to delight the American audience, which has tuned into the first three matches in record numbers.

A win against the Netherlands might be enough to convince fans back at home that the United States can, indeed, compete on the biggest stage in soccer.

What is the timings of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Netherlands vs USA Match?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands and USA will be played on Saturday, December 03 from 8:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where will the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands and USA going to be played?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands and USA will be played at Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar.

Where can I watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands and USA on TV ?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands and USA will be telecasted live on Sports 18.

Where can I live stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands and USA in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Netherlands and USA will be live streamed on Jio Cinema for free.