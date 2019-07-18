The ICC world number one ODI batswoman Smriti Mandhana is celebrating her 23rd birthday today, on 18 July. Born in Mumbai, the 26-year-old cricketer is also the third-ranked batswoman in T20.

As she grows a year older, the internet has been flooded with fans from across the globe wishing the stalwart. Twitter is filled with birthday messages for the star Indian cricketer. Here’s a list of some of the birthday wishes she received on the social media from her fans.

Indian Women’s team opener smriti mandhana is celebrating her 23rd birthday 🎂 today. pic.twitter.com/58iIISTNFe — AntonyJohnPrakash (@AntonyJohnPrak1) July 18, 2019

We’re sending a very Happy 23rd Birthday to Smriti Mandhana today. Hope you have a great day, Mandy! #TasmaniasTeam pic.twitter.com/C0KIZJJykZ — Hobart Hurricanes Women (@HurricanesWBBL) July 18, 2019

Happy Birthday 🎂💐💐 #SmritiMandhana ji ,wish you best today tomorrow and always pic.twitter.com/tUTr2ccD8Z — SATISH VERMA (@43107588Satish) July 18, 2019

A very Happy Birthday to Smriti Mandhana – the first Indian woman to achieve a double-hundred in a one-day game. Here’s hoping you keep making and breaking records, Smriti.@mandhana_smriti #PlayBold Photo credits: The Statesman pic.twitter.com/7KucNrk3kj — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) July 18, 2019

Smirti Mandhana burst into the limelight after scoring two consecutive centuries in the first two matches of ICC Women’s World Cup in 2017. With 178 runs, the southpaw also became the third-highest run-scorer in the ICC Women’s World T20. Since then she has not looked back and has emerged as one of the mainstays in Indian, in across formats of the game.