The ICC world number one ODI batswoman Smriti Mandhana is celebrating her 23rd birthday today, on 18 July. Born in Mumbai, the 26-year-old cricketer is also the third-ranked batswoman in T20.
As she grows a year older, the internet has been flooded with fans from across the globe wishing the stalwart. Twitter is filled with birthday messages for the star Indian cricketer. Here’s a list of some of the birthday wishes she received on the social media from her fans.
Smirti Mandhana burst into the limelight after scoring two consecutive centuries in the first two matches of ICC Women’s World Cup in 2017. With 178 runs, the southpaw also became the third-highest run-scorer in the ICC Women’s World T20. Since then she has not looked back and has emerged as one of the mainstays in Indian, in across formats of the game.