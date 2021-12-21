NEUFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Predictions Hero Indian Super League

NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s NEUFC vs ATKMB at Fatorda Stadium: The arclights will be squarely on ATK Mohun Bagan’s dugout when the heavyweights of Indian football take on NorthEast United FC in the 2021-22 Hero Indian Super League at the PJN Stadium on Fatorda on Tuesday. ATK Mohun Bagan decided to part ways with head coach Antonio Lopez Habas on Saturday after a string of four matches without a win – their longest in ISL. ATKMB are placed seventh in the table with eight points from six games. Habas had won the ISL with the erstwhile ATK in 2014 and 2019-20 becoming the first manager to win the title twice. Juan Ferrando is set to take Habas’ place at the green and maroon camp but it remains to be seen whether the highly-rated Spanish tactician is on the bench on Tuesday. Ferrando himself got off to the worst possible start with FC Goa, losing the first three games before back-to-back victories against SC East Bengal and Bengaluru FC steadied the Goa ship. For NorthEast, placed ninth in the table with seven points in their kitty from the same number of matches, a 2-0 win against SC East Bengal has been a shot in the arm. Without the services of defender Hernan Santana and striker Deshorn Brown, NEUFC played really well in the second half with Khassa Camara doing the bulk of the spadework. Here is the Hero ISL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NEUFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction, NEUFC vs ATKMB Fantasy Football Prediction, NEUFC vs ATKMB Probable XIs Hero ISL, Fantasy Football Prediction – NorthEast United vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Fantasy Playing Tips – Hero ISL.Also Read - SIX vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Big Bash League T20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s- Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers, Team News For Today's Match 16 at Sydney Cricket Ground at 1:45 PM IST December 21 Tuesday

Time: 7:30 PM IST. Also Read - TN vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Vijay Hazare ODD Quarterfinal 2: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Top Picks- Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka; Injury And Team News For Today's Match at KL Saini Ground at 9 AM IST December 21 Tuesday

Venue: Fatorda Stadium. Also Read - JFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Hero ISL Match 36: Captain, Predicted Playing 11s, Top Picks- Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, Team News For Today's Football Match at GMC Athletic Stadium at 7:30 PM IST December 20 Monday

NEUFC vs ATKMB My Dream11 Team

Amiridner Singh, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Provat Lakra, Hernan Santana, Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, VP Suhair, Deshorn Brown, Roy Krishna, Laldanmawia Ralte.

Captain: Deshorn Brown, Vice-Captain: Roy Krishna.

NEUFC vs ATKMB Probable Playing XIs

NorthEast United: Subhasish Roy, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohamed Irshad, Hernan Santana, Provat Lakra, Imran Khan, Laldanmawia Ralte, Mathias Coureur, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Rochharzela, Deshorn Brown.

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder Singh, Subhasish Bose, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Liston Colaco, Deepak Tangri, Lenny Rodrigues, Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Roy Krishna.

NEUFC vs ATKMB Squads

NorthEast United: Mirshad Michu, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurjinder Kumar, Jestin George, Mashoor Shereef, Mohamed Irshad, Nabin Rabha, Tondonba Singh, Patrick Flottmann, Provat Lakra, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Federico Gallego, Gani Nigam, Hernan Santana, Imran Khan, Joe Zoherliana, Khassa Camara, Pragyan Medhi, Pragyan Gogoi, Sehnaj Singh, Deshorn Brown, Laldanmawai Ralte, Lalkawpuimawia, Manvir Singh, Mathias Coureur, Rochharzela, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, William Lalnunfela.

ATK Mohun Bagan: Manvir Singh, Ricky John Shabong, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Ashutosh Mehta, Ningthoujam Bidyananda Singh, Prabir Das, Liston Colaco, Sheikh Sahil, Kiyan Nassiri, Tiri, David Williams, Ningombam Engson Singh, Deepak Tangri, Lenny Rodrigues, Avilash Paul, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Roy Krishna, Gursimrat Singh, Pritam Kotal, Fardin Ali Molla, Amrinder Singh, Sumit Rathi, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Michael Soosairaj.