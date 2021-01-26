NEUFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Tips And Prediction ISL

NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Hero Indian Super League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match NEUFC vs ATKMB Match at Fatorda Stadium, Goa: In one of the most exciting battles of Hero Indian Super League 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan will take on NorthEast United FC the Fatorda Stadium, Goa on Tuesday evening, January 26. The Hero Indian Super League NEUFC vs ATKMB match will kick-start at 7.30 PM IST. Time running out fast for them, NorthEast United FC can't afford any more slip-ups if they have to stay in contention for the Play-offs berth as they gear up to clash with second-placed ATK Mohun Bagan in a Hero Indian Super League match, on Tuesday. With teams entering the business end of the tournament, fifth-placed season NEUFC, fortunately, line up against a team that has been stingy at the back all season. Adding to that, NEUFC found an unexpected source of goals against Jamshedpur FC on Sunday, as the winner was scored by Deshorn Brown, who arrived from Bengaluru FC recently. The departure of Gerard Nus seemed to have worked wonders for NEUFC as they snapping a winless run against Jamshedpur, which propelled them all the way to fifth on the table.

Kick-Off Time: The Hero Indian Super League match between ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – January 26.

Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Arindam Bhattacharya

Defenders: Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Benjamin Lambot

Midfielders: Khassa Camara, Federico Gallego, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia

Strikers: Roy Krishna (C), Luis Machado (VC)

NEUFC vs ATKMB Predicted Playing XIs

NorthEast United FC: Gurmeet Singh (GK), Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot (C), Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Rochharzela, VP Suhair, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado.

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Pronay Halder, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Roy Krishna (C).

NEUFC vs ATKMB SQUADS

NorthEast United FC (NEUFC): Subhasish Roy, Gurmeet Singh, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Wayne Vaz, Provat Lakra, Gurjinder Kumar, Dylan Fox, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Rakesh Pradhan, Pragyan Gogoi, Khassa Camara, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, Federico Gallego, Fanai Lalrempuia, Benjamin Lambot, Imran Khan, Lalengmawia, Britto PM, Rochharzela, Idrissa Sylla, Ashutosh Mehta, Suhair VP, Luís Machado, Lalkhawpuimawia, Mashoor Shereef Thankgalakath.

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB): Roy Krishna, David Williams, Edu Garcia, Bradden Inman, Jobby Justin, Manvir Singh, Fardin Ali Molla, Michael Soosairaj, Javi Hernández, Komal Thatal, Prabir Das, Carl McHugh, Nongdamba Naorem, Jayesh Rane, Pronay Halder, Sheikh Sahil, Michael Regin, Glan Martins, Ningombam Engson Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Subashish Bose, Sumit Rathi, John Johnson, Salam Singh, Boris Thangjam, Arindam Bhattacharya, Avilash Paul, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Avilash Paul.

