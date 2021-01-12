NEUFC vs BFC Dream11 Tips And Prediction Hero ISL

NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Indian Super League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match NEUFC vs BFC Match at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco: In the match no. 56 of the ongoing ISL, NorthEast United FC will take on Bengaluru FC tonight.

Kick-Off Time: The Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – January 12.

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.

NEUFC vs BFC My Dream11 Team

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Juanan, Benjamin Lambot, Gurjinder Kumar, Cleiton Silva, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Federico Gallego (vice-captain), Lalengmawia, Idrissa Sylla, Sunil Chhetri (captain)

NEUFC vs BFC Predicted Playing XIs

NEUFC vs BFC Full Squads

NorthEast United FC: Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Rakesh Pradhan, Wayne Vaz, Federico Gallego, Imran Khan, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzel, Britto PM, Idrissa Sylla, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, Lalkhawpuimawia, Luis Machado, Suhair Vadakkepeedika

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Lara Sharma, Sharon, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Francisco Gonzalez, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar, Harmanjot Khabra, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustin, Semboi Haokip, Naorem Singh

