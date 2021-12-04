NEUFC vs FCG Dream11 Team Predictions Hero Indian Super League

NorthEast United vs FC Goa Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's NEUFC vs FCG at Fatorda Stadium: The first match of this weekend's double header in ISL will see NorthEast United and FC Goa facing off against each other at the JLN Stadium in Fatorda. Both sides are keen to script a comeback following anticlimactic starts to their respective campaigns. NorthEast United have lost two games and the tale for FC Goa is no different. The Gaurs are the only team who are yet to register a point this season. Who will come out on top in this clash and which side will continue their disappointing run? We'll find out on December 4.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Fatorda Stadium.

NEUFC vs FCG My Dream11 Team

Subhasish Roy, Patrick Flottmann, Seriton Fernandes, Gurjinder Kumar, Pragyan Gogoi, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Jorge Ortiz, Airam Cabrera, Laldanmawia Ralte, Hernan Santana.

Captain: Jorge Ortiz, Vice-captain: Airam Cabrera.

NEUFC vs FCG Probable Playing XIs

NorthEast United: Subhasish Roy, Provat Lakra, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Patrick Flottmann, Khassa Camara, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Laldanmawia Ralte, Mathias Coureur.

FC Goa: Dheeraj Moirangthem, Sanson Pereira, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aiban Dohling, Alberto Noguera, Alexander Jesuraj, Edu Bedia (C), Glan Martins, Jorge Ortiz, Devendra Murgaonkar.

NEUFC vs FCG Squads

NorthEast United: Mirshad Michu, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurjinder Kumar, Jestin George, Mashoor Shereef, Mohamed Irshad, Nabin Rabha, Tondonba Singh, Patrick Flottmann, Provat Lakra, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Federico Gallego, Gani Nigam, Hernan Santana, Imran Khan, Joe Zoherliana, Khassa Camara, Pragyan Medhi, Pragyan Gogoi, Sehnaj Singh, Deshorn Brown, Laldanmawai Ralte, Lalkawpuimawia, Manvir Singh, Mathias Coureur, Rochharzela, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, William Lalnunfela.

FC Goa: Naveen Kumar, Hrithik Tiwari, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Leander D’Cunha, Saviour Gama, Sanson Pereira, Dylan Fox, Lalmangaihsanga, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aibanbha Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Edu Bedia, Muhammed Nemil, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Danstan Fernandes, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Redeem Tlang, Nongdamba Naorem, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Makan Winkle Chote, Christy Davis, Flan Gomes, Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz, Airam Cabrera.