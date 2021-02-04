NEUFC vs FCG Dream11 Tips And Prediction ISL 2020-21

NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Indian Super League 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match NEUFC vs FCG Football Match at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco: In the 82nd match of the ISL, NorthEast United FC will take the field against FC Goa today. NEUFC have played fourteen matches so far and won five of them with six ending in a draw while three in defeats. FCG have a similar record but are ahead of them in the standings at the fourth spot on the basis of a better goal difference.

Kick-Off Time: The Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC and FC Goa will start at 7:30 PM IST – February 4.

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.

NEUFC vs FCG My Dream11 Team

Jorge Ortiz Mendoza (captain), Federico Gallego (vice-captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes, Dylan Fox, Mashoor Shereef, Alberto Noguera, Khassa Camara, Igor Angulo, Luis Machado

NEUFC vs FCG Predicted Playing XIs

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy Chowdhury, Dylan Fox, Mashoor Shereef, Provat Lakra, Ashutosh Mehta, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego, Luis Machado, VP Suhair, Deshorn Brown

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, Seriton Fernandes, Mohamed Ali, Aibanbha Dohling, Saviour Gama, Alberto Noguera, Adil Khan, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Igor Angulo

NEUFC vs FCG Full Squads

NorthEast United FC: Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Wayne Vaz, Federico Gallego, Imran Khan, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela, Britto PM, Idrissa Sylla, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Deshorn Brown, Lalkhawpuimawia, Luis Machado, Suhair Vadakkepeedika

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Antonio D’Silva, Dheeraj Singh, Sarineo Fernandes, Aiban Dohling, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Leander D’Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes, Adil Khan, Alberto Noguera, Alexander Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Mendoza, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Redeem Tlang, Glan Martins, Aaren D’Silva, Devendra Murgaokar, Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Makan Chothe

