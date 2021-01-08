NEUFC vs HFC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Hero Indian Super League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match NEUFC vs HFC Match at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco: In one of the most-exciting battles of Hero Indian Super League 2020-21, Hyderabad FC will take on NorthEast United FC the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco on Friday evening, January 8. The Hero Indian Super League NEUFC vs HFC match will kick-start at 7.30 PM IST. Hyderabad FC will be eyeing a top four position at the end of the first leg when they take on NorthEast United FC in a mid-table clash of the Indian Super League. HFC are currently sixth in the league table, with 12 points from nine games while NorthEast United are a notch below with 11 points. "This is not a normal season and I think it is almost impossible to predict who will end in the top-4 places. But for us, we will have to take it step by step, and focus on our game against NorthEast," said HFC's head coach Manuel Marquez Roca. The NorthEast have a strong squad at their disposal. The likes of Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Khassa Camara and Kwesi Appiah have all been consistent this season. Indian stars like Ninthoi, Lalengmawia, Gurjinder Kumar and Ashutosh Mehta have also been impressive, adding some balance to the squad. Hero Indian Super League TV telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Hero Indian Super League will be available online on Disney Hotstar+ for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Hero Indian Super League match between Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – January 8.

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.

NEUFC vs HFC My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Gurmeet Singh

Defenders: Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Asish Rai

Midfielders: Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Souvik Chakraborty, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor (VC)

Strikers: Idrissa Sylla, Aridane Santana (C)

NEUFC vs HFC Predicted Playing XIs

NorthEast United FC: Gurmeet Singh, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Federico Gallego, V.P. Suhair, Idrissa Sylla, Rochharzela.

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani, Asish Rai, Onaindia Odei, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra, Souvik Chakraborty, Joao Victor, Mohammed Yasir, Joel Chianese, Halicharan Narzary, Aridane Santana.

NEUFC vs HFC SQUADS

NorthEast United FC (NEUFC): Subhasish Roy, Gurmeet Singh, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Wayne Vaz, Provat Lakra, Gurjinder Kumar, Dylan Fox, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Rakesh Pradhan, Pragyan Gogoi, Khassa Camara, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, Federico Gallego, Fanai Lalrempuia, Benjamin Lambot, Imran Khan, Lalengmawia, Britto PM, Rochharzela, Idrissa Sylla, Ashutosh Mehta, Suhair VP, Luís Machado, Lalkhawpuimawia, Mashoor Shereef Thankgalakath.

Hyderabad FC (HFC): Subrata Paul, Laxmikant Kattimani, Manas Dubey, Lalbiakhlua Jongte, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Dimple Bhagat, Nikhil Prabhu, Sahil Panwar, Akash Mishra, Kynsailang Khongsit, Asish Rai, Adil Khan, Halicharan Narzary, Joao Victor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Lluis Sastre, Hitesh Sharma, Abhishek Halder, Sahil Tavora, Mark Zothanpuia, Mohamed Yasir, Nikhil Poojary, Souvik Chakrabarti, Sweden Fernandes, Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, Joel Chianese, Liston Colaco, Ishan Dey, Lalawmpuia, Rohit Danu.

