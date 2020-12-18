NEUFC vs JFC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Indian Super League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match NEUFC vs JFC Match 32 at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco: NorthEast United FC have been unbeaten so far. Of their six matches, NEUFC have won two while four have ended in a draw to be placed fourth in the points table. On the other hand, Jamshedpur are seventh after one win, one defeat and four drawn matches.

These two teams have faced each other six times before with Jamshedpur winnings once while the remaining five ending in a draw.

Kick-Off Time: The Indian Super League match between NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – December 18.

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.

NEUFC vs JFC My Dream11 Team

TP Rehenesh, Stephen Eze, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Jackichand Singh, Alex Lima, Kwesi Appiah, Luis Machado (vice-captain), Nerijus Valskis (captain)

NEUFC vs JFC Predicted Playing XIs

NorthEast United FC: Gurmeet Singh, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, VP Suhair

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh, Sandip Mandi, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma, Mobashir Rehman, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, William Lalnunfela, Nerijus Valskis

NEUFC vs JFC Full Squads

NorthEast United FC: Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Rakesh Pradhan, Wayne Vaz, Federico Gallego, Imran Khan, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela, Britto PM, Idrissa Sylla, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, Lalkhawpuimawia, Luis Machado, Suhair Vadakkepeedika

Jamshedpur FC: Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, TP Rehenesh, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav, Narender Gahlot, Joyner Lourenco, Ricky Lallawmawma, Sandip Mandi, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Subhash Barua, Manash Protim Gogoi, Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Amarjit Singh, Jackichand Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Mohammad Mobashir, Jitendra Singh, Gaurab, Manisana Singh, Harsha Parui, Gorachand Mamdi, Billu Teli, Nerijus Valskis, William Lalnunfela, John Fitzgerald, David Grande, Sapam Kennedy, Bhupender Singh, Aniket Jadhav

