NEUFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Predictions Hero Indian Super League

NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s NEUFC vs KBFC at Fatorda Stadium: Coming off big defeats, both NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters would look to open their account and get their campaign up and running when they face off in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 in Margao on Thursday (November 25). While the Khalid Jamil-coached NorthEast United conceded four goals against an experienced Bengaluru FC, Kerala Blasters too lost by a 2-4 margin to last edition’s runners-up ATK Mohun Bagan in their opener. Kerala Blasters’ pre-season performances provided hope but they found the going too tough against a strong and thoroughly professional ATK Mohun Bagan. Here is the Hero ISL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NEUFC vs KBFC Dream11 Team Prediction, NEUFC vs KBFC Fantasy Football Prediction, NEUFC vs KBFC Probable XIs Hero ISL, Fantasy Football Prediction – NorthEast United vs Kerala Blasters, Fantasy Playing Tips – Hero ISL.Also Read - SIB vs BH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Bengal Inter-District T20: Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's Siliguri Bikash vs Bankura Horses; Team News For Today's Match 5 at BCA Ground 12:45 PM IST Nov. 25 Thursday

Time: 7:30 PM IST. Also Read - IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Captain, Playing 11s For Today's India vs New Zealand Test, Injury And Team News of Match at Green Park at 9.30 AM IST November 25 Thursday

Venue: Fatorda Stadium. Also Read - ISL: Javi Hernandez Stars in Odisha FC's 3-1 Victory Over Bengaluru FC

NEUFC vs KBFC My Dream11 Team

Subhasish Roy, Mark Leskovic, Jessel Carneiro, Sanjeev Stalin, Sahal Abdul Samad, Sehnaj Singh, Hernan Santana,Jeakson Singh, Adrian Luna, Deshorn Brown, William Lalnunfela.

Captain: Sahal Abdul Samad, Vice-captain: Adrian Luna.

NEUFC vs KBFC Probable Playing XIs

NorthEast United: Subhasish Roy, Provat Lakra, Gurjinder Kumar, Jestin George, Mashoor Shereef, Khassa Camara, Hernan Santana, Suhair VP, Laldanmawia Ralte, Mathias Coureur, Deshorn Brown.

Kerala Blasters: Albino Gomes, Mark Leskovic, Jessel Carneiro, Sanjeev Stalin, Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Adrian Luna, Sahal Abdul Samad, Prashant K, Jorge Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez.

NEUFC vs KBFC Squads

NorthEast United: Mirshad Michu, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurjinder Kumar, Jestin George, Mashoor Shereef, Mohamed Irshad, Nabin Rabha, Tondonba Singh, Patrick Flottmann, Provat Lakra, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Federico Gallego, Gani Nigam, Hernan Santana, Imran Khan, Joe Zoherliana, Khassa Camara, Pragyan Medhi, Pragyan Gogoi, Sehnaj Singh, Deshorn Brown, Laldanmawai Ralte, Lalkawpuimawia, Manvir Singh, Mathias Coureur, Rochharzela, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, William Lalnunfela.

Kerala Blasters: Albino Gomes, Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Muheet Shabir, Sachin Suresh, Sandeep Singh, Nishu Kumar, Abdul Hakku, Hormipam Ruivah, Bijoy V, Enes Sipovic, Marko Lešković, Denechandra Meitei, Sanjeev Stalin, Jessel Carneiro, Jeakson Singh, Harmanjot Khabra, Ayush Adhikari, Givson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Prashant K, Vincy Barretto, Sahal Abdul Samad, Seityasen Singh, Rahul K P, Adrian Luna, Chencho Gyeltshen, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Álvaro Vázquez.