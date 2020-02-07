Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today’s Match No. 76 NEUFC vs KBFC at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium: NorthEast United FC can still make it to the Indian Super League play-offs but will need to do too much in the remaining games, starting with a win against Kerala Blasters FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Friday. NorthEast United have 11 points from 13 games and are ninth on the table. They can still make it to the top four, if they win all their remaining five matches. But for a side which has won just two of the games so far, winning five in a row could be a difficult ask. That may still not be enough as they will need teams above them to drop too many points.

Last year’s semifinalists, NorthEast have been pegged back by the premature exit of Ghanaian star Asamoah Gyan from the competition due to an injury. Since his exit, they haven’t scored a single goal in their last four matches.

Ogbeche has been in prolific form with 11 goals for the Kochi-based side and has also netted seven in the last five outings. Such has been the impact of Ogbeche’s departure from NorthEast that the striker has more goals to his name this season than what the Highlanders have collectively scored.

Neither Ogbeche nor Schattorie – who coached NorthEast last season — have had any cause to celebrate at Kerala. The former finalists were within a fighting chance of making it to the top-four but those hopes evaporated after they were grounded by Chennaiyin FC 6-3.The match between NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters FC will kick-off at 7.30 PM IST on Friday (February 7). The live TV broadcast of the football game will be available on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming is available via HotStar and Jio TV.

Kick-Off Time: The match between NorthEast United FC and NorthEast United FC will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

My Dream11 Team

Subhasish Roy (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Raju Gaikwad, Kai Hearings, Jose Leudo, Sergio Cidoncha (C), Halicharan Nazary, Jeakson Singh, Messi Bouli (vc), Bartholomew Ogbeche, Martin Chaves.

NEUFC vs KBFC Predicted Playing XIs

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy (GK), Mislav Komorski, Provat Lakra, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh Pradhan, Lalengmawia, Simon Lundevall, Federico Gallego, Ninthoi, Jose Leudo, Andrew Keogh.

Kerala Blasters FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Vlatko Drobarov, Jessel Carneiro, Gianni Zuiverloon, Mouhamadou Gning, Sergio Cidoncha, Halicharan Narzary, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

NEUFC vs KBFC SQUADS

Northeast United FC: Pawan Kumar, Soram Poirei, Subhasish Roy, Wayne Vaz, Provat Lakra, Pawan Kumar, Reagan Singh, Mislav Komorski, Shouvik Ghosh, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Rakesh Pradhan, José Leudo, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Milan Singh, Federico Gallego, Martin Chaves, Fanai Lalrempuia, Kai Heerings, Rupert Nongrum, Simon Lundevall, Nikhil Kadam, Alfred Lalroutsang, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalengmawia, Asamoah Gyan, Andy Keogh, Panagiotis Triadis, Redeem Tlang.

Kerala Blasters FC: Bilal Khan, Rehnesh Paramba, Shibin Kunniyil, Mohammad Rakip, Jairo Rodrigues, Raju Gaikwad, Jessel Carneiro, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Singh, Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, Raphael Messi Bouli, Lalruatthara, Pragyan Gogoi, Gianni Zuiverloon, Mario Arques, Moustapha Gning, Seityasen Singh, Darren Caldeira, Rahul Kannoly, Sahal Abdul Samad, Mohammed Rafi, Sergio Cidoncha, Vlatko Drobarov, Jeakson Thounaojam, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Halicharan Narzary, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Shaiborlang Kharpan.

