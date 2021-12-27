NEUFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Predictions Hero Indian Super League

NorthEast United vs Mumbai City FC Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's NEUFC vs MCFC at Fatorda Stadium: NorthEast United FC will look to duck the Monday 'blues' and come out making merry when they take on league leaders Mumbai City FC in the Hero Indian Super League at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Monday. NorthEast United are placed ninth in the 11-team points table, managing only two wins in eight games. They lost their previous encounter to ATK Mohun Bagan but showed a fighting spirit. Two days after Christmas and with the New Year fast approaching, Khalid Jamil's boys will be desperate to put on a 'festive' show for their fans with a win against Mumbai City FC. The Islanders are reeling from a shock 0-3 defeat to Kerala Blasters FC and would be raring to get back on track against NorthEast United who have been inconsistent and lacking balance. Here is the Hero ISL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and NEUFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction, NEUFC vs MCFC Fantasy Football Prediction, NEUFC vs MCFC Probable XIs Hero ISL, Fantasy Football Prediction – NorthEast United vs Mumbai City FC, Fantasy Playing Tips – Hero ISL.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Fatorda Stadium.

NEUFC vs MCFC My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Nawaz, Amey Ranawade, Patrick Flotmann, Rahul Bheke, Khassa Camara, Cassio Gabriel, Suhair VP, Ahmed Jahouh, Matthias Coureur, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo.

Captain: Igor Angulo, Vice-Captain: Suhair VP.

NEUFC vs MCFC Probable Playing XIs

NorthEast United: Mirshad Michu, Matthias Coureur, Suhair VP, Lalkhawpuimawia, Shereef, Mashoor, Laldanmawia Ralte, Khassa Camara, Hernan Santana, Tondonba Singh, Patrick Flottmann, Joe Zohera.

Mumbai City FC: Mohammad Nawaz, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh, Vikram Singh, Cassio Gabriel, Ahmed Jahouh, Lalengmawia, Mandar Rao Dessai, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Amey Ranawade.

NEUFC vs MCFC Squads

NorthEast United: Mirshad Michu, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurjinder Kumar, Jestin George, Mashoor Shereef, Mohamed Irshad, Nabin Rabha, Tondonba Singh, Patrick Flottmann, Provat Lakra, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Federico Gallego, Gani Nigam, Hernan Santana, Imran Khan, Joe Zoherliana, Khassa Camara, Pragyan Medhi, Pragyan Gogoi, Sehnaj Singh, Deshorn Brown, Laldanmawai Ralte, Lalkawpuimawia, Manvir Singh, Mathias Coureur, Rochharzela, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, William Lalnunfela.

Mumbai City FC: Mohammad Nawaz, Phurba Lachenpa, Vikram Lakhbir Singh, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Mehtab Singh, Mohammad Rakip, Naocha Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Valpuia, Mandar Rao Dessai, Cassio Gabriel, Brad Inman, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Naorem Tondomba Singh, Chanso Horam, Asif Khan, Lalengmawia, Vikram Pratap Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh, Ygor Catatau, Pranjal Bhumij.