Dream11 Team Hints And Prediction

NEUFC vs MCFC Hero ISL 2020-21: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today’s NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC at Tilak Maidan, Goa 7:30 PM IST November 21 Saturday: Also Read - ISL 2014: Mumbai City FC finish seventh after 1-1 draw with NorthEast United FC

After a cracking start to the ISL, day two will witness Mumbai City FC take on NorthEast United FC in their opening match of the season. Both teams have stars and would look to get off to a winning start. Also Read - ISL 2014 Live Score Update of NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC Football Match: Full-Time NEUFC 1-1 MCFC

Kick-Off Time: The Indian Super League 2020-21 match between NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – November 21. Also Read - Watch Free Live Streaming & Telecast of Indian Super League (ISL) 2014 56th Football Match between NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC

Venue: Tilak Maidan

NEUFC vs MCFC My Dream11 Team

Amrinder Singh, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mourtada Fall, Federico Gallego, Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Rowllin Borges, Adam le Fondre and Idrissa Sylla

SQUADS

North East United FC (NEUFC): Subhasish Roy, Gurmeet Singh, Nikhil Deka, Sanjiban Ghosh, Wayne Vaz, Provat Lakra, Gurjinder Kumar, Dylan Fox, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Rakesh Pradhan, Pragyan Gogoi, Khassa Camara, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Kwesi Appiah, Federico Gallego, Fanai Lalrempuia, Benjamin Lambot, Imran Khan, Lalengmawia, Britto PM, Rochharzela, Idrissa Sylla, Ashutosh Mehta, Suhair VP, Luís Machado, Lalkhawpuimawia, Mashoor Shereef Thankgalakath

Mumbai City FC (MCFC): Amrinder Singh, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Rakip, Tondonba Singh, Sarthak Golui, Mourtada Fall, Hmingthan Mawia, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Hernán, Hugo Boumous, Sourav Das, Raynier Fernandes, Bidyananda Singh, Rowllin Borges, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Desai, Cy Goddard, Vignesh Dakshinamurhty, Bipin Singh, Mohammed Asif Khan, Adam Le Fondre, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Pranjal Bhumij, Vikram Singh, Farukh Choudhary

