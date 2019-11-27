Dream11 Team Prediction

NEUFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain And Vice Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today Match No. 25, ISL 2019-20 NorthEast United vs Mumbai City FC at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Assam 7.30 PM IST:

NorthEast United will look to consolidate their position in the top half of the Hero Indian Super League table when they take on Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League here on Wednesday.

The Highlanders have started this season in style as they are one of the three sides yet to face a defeat. Coach Robert Jarni seems to have struck a chord with the players and the results are evident with the club amassing eight points from four matches.

The Croatian would be pleased with the form of Redeem Tlang who has been exceptional with two goals to his name. Star striker Asamoah Gyan should make it into the matchday squad after picking up an injury before the international break.

There is a concern for Jarni defensively with central defender Kai Heerings suspended following his involvement in an on-field tussle against FC Goa early this month.

The Highlanders’ assistant coach Khalid Jamil was quick to point out that NorthEast would be playing to their strengths against a strong Mumbai outfit.

Kick-Off Time: The match between NorthEast United vs Mumbai City FC will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Assam

My Dream11 Team

Subhasish Roy, Sarthak Golui, Mislav Komorski, Reagan Singh, Paulo Machado, Raynier Fernandes, Milan Singh, Jose Leudo, Asamoah Gyan, Amine Chermiti and Redeem Tlang.

Predicted Playing XIs

NorthEast United Likely Starting XI:

Subhasish Roy (GK), Mislav Komorski, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh Pradhan, Reagan Singh, Jose Leudo, Panagiotis Triadis, Redeem Tlang, Martin Chaves, Milan Singh, Asamoah Gyan

Mumbai City Likely Starting XI:

Amrinder Singh (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Subhasish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Valpuia, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Paulo Machado, Serge Kevyn, Mohamed Larbi, Amine Chermiti

SQUADS

Mumbai City FC:

Amrinder Singh, Ravi Kumar, Kunal Sawant, Pratik Chowdhary, Anwar Ali, Mato Grgic, Subashish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Hmingthan Mawia, Sourav Das, Mohammed Rafique, Paulo Machado, Raynier Fernandes, Bidyananda Singh, Rowllin Borges, Vignesh Dakshinamurhty, Mohamed Larbi, Souvik Chakraborty, Surchandra Singh, Bipin Singh, Serge Kevyn Aboue, Amine Chermiti, Pranjal Bhumij, Diego Carlos , Modou Sougou

NorthEast United FC:

Pawan Kumar, Soram Poirei, Subhasish Roy, Wayne Vaz, Provat Lakra, Pawan Kumar, Reagan Singh, Mislav Komorski, Shouvik Ghosh, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Rakesh Pradhan, José Leudo, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Milan Singh, Martin Chaves, Fanai Lalrempuia, Kai Heerings, Nikhil Kadam, Alfred Lalroutsang, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalengmawia, Asamoah Gyan, Maximiliano Barreiro, Panagiotis Triadis, Redeem Tlang

Check Dream11 Prediction/ MCFC Dream11 Team/ NEUFC Dream11 Team/ Mumbai City FC Dream11 Team/ NorthEast United FC Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Football Tips and more.