Martin Guptill doesn’t know whether it’s ever comfortable to face Jasprit Bumrah in full rhythm but is glad that he and the rest of his teammates played him well in the first ODI the other night in Hamilton.

After finishing the T20I series on a high with 3/12 in Mount Maunganui, Bumrah went wicketless for 53 runs in the ODI opener as New Zealand overhauled a mighty total of 347 and Guptill believes it was possible because the batsmen did a good job in handling India’s bowlers.

“Don’t know (it ever gets) comfortable facing him (Bumrah). But you certainly get used to him. He has got a unique action, he comes in and he is very good with his skills. I thought we played him well on the other night. He bowled very well with the new ball and when the time came to take boundaries off him I thought the guys in the middle did that really well and negated him and (did not allow him) to take early wickets,” Guptill said.

“I thought the way we handled the Indian spinners in Hamilton was some of the best we have done it in a long time. So we can take confidence from that going forward in the series.

The six-wicket win helped New Zealand to begin the ODI leg fresh after a 0-5 drubbing in the ODIs. Couple with Ross Taylor’s century and fifties from Henry Nicholls and Tom Latham, New Zealand pulled off their most successful chase in ODIs. However, Guptill reiterated that New Zealand must not get complacent as they look to capture the series in Auckland on Saturday.

“I don’t think you can count India out. They are a world-class side, they have got match winners batting and bowling. So, we still have to put up a very good performance tomorrow to be get another win under the belt and take the series. Come tomorrow, hopefully we will play well and showcase our skills again,” he said.

Auckland’s Eden Park has boundaries smaller than Seddon Park in Hamilton but despite the similarities, the Guptill feels the plan needs to be slightly different. However, the part Guptill doesn’t want to change is for him and Nicholls to forge another partnership, following their gritty stand of 86 in the first ODI.

“It’s completely different conditions, isn’t it? You have to be a little bit more attacking here I guess and have the confidence that the ball will probably will not spin past your edge as much. You know the odd one might as it did the other night,” he said.

“This ground is different, isn’t it? You want to go out and start the way we can and stay as positive as possible. It could be 70 for no loss or it could be 40 for no loss. You just don’t know until we go out there and assess the conditions. Once we get out there tomorrow, we see how we get on.

“You want to go out there being positive. Unfortunately in the game of cricket if you lose couple of wickets early you have to rebuild. But if Henry (Nicholls) and I can get across the 10-over mark then hopefully take it as deep as possible.”

While Taylor emerged as the star of the chase, stand-in skipper Tom Latham played an equally brilliant knock of 63 as the two put on 138 runs for the fourth wicket. In fact, it was Latham’s counter-attacking innings which paved the way for Taylor’s assault and Guptill feels it played a crucial role in taking the game away from India.

“I thought Tom played brilliantly. He gave himself some time to get in and then flipped the switch when he needed to and took the pressure a little bit off Ross (Taylor). It allowed Ross to settle into his own innings as well,” he said.

“Then between 25 to 40 over mark, they just took the game away from India with that match winning partnership.”