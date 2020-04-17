Hailing former India cricketer Rahul Dravid as the best he bowled to, former England cricketer Graeme Swann recalled a match where the Indian never got out and made him feel like an 11-year-old kid. Also Read - Yuzvendra Chahal Seeks Anushka Sharma's Help Open For India, Asks Her to Request Virat Kohli | POST

"Rahul Dravid was a big one for me. I bowled against him in Kent, and he was unbelievable. I have never seen a better player in my life. He would never get out in a county game, and that's Rahul Dravid, one of the best in the world, and he made me feel like an 11-year-old spinner," Swann told a Sky Sport podcast.

The former off-spinner also remembers getting the prized scalp of Dravid once, with a 'great' ball.

“I got him out, admittedly it was a great ball, but it would not have got Rahul Dravid out usually,” Swann, who played for Nottinghamshire, added.

In his 163 Test matches for India, Dravid scored 13,265 runs at an average of over 52.

Recently, Swann made an open admission about his dislike for his teammate and former captain Kevin Pietersen in an exclusive interview with the In The Pink podcast. Swann admitted that he and Pietersen ‘openly disliked each other’ but when it came to playing for England, both kept their personal differences aside and helped the national side attain numero uno status in Test rankings.

“We are a team that got to number one in the world, and in a team, there are always going to be individuals. Ninety-nine percent of that side were all in it for the team,” the former off-spinner Swann said in a podcast.