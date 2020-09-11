Former Brazilian captain Rivaldo feels Barcelona could roll out a new contract for Lionel Messi after the Argentine star decided to stay back at Camp Nou to avoid a legal tussle with the club that has given him everything. Rivaldo says he will not be surprised if that happens. Also Read - Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Former Man United Star Paul Scholes Answers

The former Barca star told Betfair, with changes being made on and off the field that could convince Messi to sign fresh terms: “Last week Lionel Messi said he would stay at Barcelona until his contract expires at the end of this season. But I wouldn’t be surprised if he stayed at the club beyond his current deal. Also Read - FIFA 21 Player Ratings List: Lionel Messi Ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo as Best Footballer in EA Sports' Latest Game

Rivaldo also feels if things get better at Barca under Ronald Koeman, Messi could rethink quitting Camp Nou next year. Also Read - Transfer News: Luis Suarez Could Become 14th Player to Play With Both Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi

“A lot could happen this season, as Barcelona begin life under new manager Ronaldo Koeman and elections for club president take place in March. Messi criticised the current president Josep Bartomeu, so if a new president is elected in March, perhaps Messi will decide to stay,” he added

With a new President in place and the fact that his family lives in the city may have been the reasons behind Messi making a U-turn.

“Messi has his life in the city, his family enjoy living there and the fans have great affection for him. These are reasons to stay and perhaps with a new president, who understands Messi’s needs and can persuade him that the club is heading in the right direction, can persuade him to extend his contract,” he further added.

The six-time Ballon D’Or-winner decided to end his contract with the club in the wake of a humiliating 8-2 loss against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarters.