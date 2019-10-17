Sourav Ganguly, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president-elect, is set to miss the third India versus South Africa Test, starting October 19 in Ranchi.

Ganguly, the former India captain, is made face of the franchise-based football league of India and will have to be present in Kerala for the inauguration of this edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) on October 20, which will be the second day of the third and final Test of the series.

The ISL will commence in Kochi when Kerala Blasters take on two-time champions ATK on Sunday and Ganguly will be present at the occasion.

“I’m now the face of ISL this time and and shot for them. So, I will have to attend the opening ceremony in Kerala and miss out on the Ranchi Test,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by PTI.

While Ganguly has already stepped down from his role as a team mentor with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals, he said that he will continue doing Bengali TV show) Dadagiri and endorsements but the “rest all stopped”.

“I’m still with ATK and will speak to them soon. I will continue doing only (Bengali TV show) Dadagiri and endorsements, rest all stopped. Commentary, article writing and IPL, I’ll stop doing all this now. I’ve already quit Delhi Capitals and conveyed it to them. It’s a huge responsibility and the first task would be to form various committees by calling Apex Council meeting,” concluded Ganguly.